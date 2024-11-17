Chargers Can Effectively End Bengals Season

Bengals vs. Chargers, 8:20 ET

The NFL season seems to be going by faster than normal. We are already in Week 11, how insane is that? I feel like we were just talking about the NFL draft and feel like it was yesterday that I watched the Chiefs and Ravens open the season. It has been a good year with only a few teams that are clearly among the best in the league, we don't seem to know much about the rest of the teams. Tonight we get two teams that are somewhat difficult to figure out as the Bengals take on the Chargers.

The Bengals are just 4-6 for the season, but it feels like they could certainly be .500 or better this year. After starting the season 0-3, the Bengals have won four of their last seven games. Their wins were against the Panthers, Giants, Browns, and Raiders. Show me a good win in there, please. They played the Ravens tough twice but ultimately lost both games by one score. So their wins are against terrible teams, and two of their six losses came against one of the best teams in the league. I'm not sure we know exactly what to expect with this football team. Joe Burrow is putting up MVP-type numbers with 2,672 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and four interceptions. Ja'Marr Chase has been excellent as well, but his connection with Burrow isn't enough. Chase Brown has been a reliable running back for the team as well, but I'm not crazy about him. The Chargers rush defense has stumbled a bit, but they are still among the best in the league. They rank around the same with the passing defense, but Burrow has been so good it might not matter how good their defense is.

When the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh, you knew some things would change. The defensive improvement from the team has been remarkable. Last year, the Chargers defense finished third from the bottom in the league. Their rushing defense was essentially league-average. While I'm sure there are more things than just Harbaugh that deserve credit, he should get the majority of it. The offense of the Chargers hasn't been quite as great, but Josh Herbert has done a good job of protecting the ball. He has 1,889 yards for the season and 11 touchdowns, but just one interception. The running game has been reliable as well which takes a lot of pressure off of Herbert. I do feel like I need to make a mention of their wins as well: Raiders, Panthers, Broncos, Saints, Browns, and Titans. Their losses: Steelers, Chiefs, and Cardinals. Similar to the Bengals, there is a pretty clear divide between wins and losses. Herbert should have opportunities to attack tonight as the Bengals are in the bottom portion of the league against the pass. They won't need to abandon the run either though as their rushing defense is near the middle of the league.

This is not a great spot for the Bengals, but I think they have to win this game or they have no chance at the playoffs. The Chargers, being at home, and having a better defense gives me enough of a reason to back them here. I think Burrow has been great, and neither team has done very well against strong opponents, but if you have one team with a strong defense and a good enough offense against a team with a great offense and a bad defense, I think you have to take them. I'll back the Chargers at -125.

