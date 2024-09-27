College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For Georgia-Alabama, Illinois-Penn State, Colorado-UCF, More

If the past four weeks are any type of indication, we are in for a great weekend of college football, starting off on Friday night with Miami versus Virginia Tech, capped off by the showdown in Tuscaloosa between Georgia and Alabama.

The point spreads are trying to tell a different story, but don't fall for it. The Illinois versus Penn State game is going to be better than Vegas expects, along with the Kansas State versus Oklahoma State game. And, don't forget there are a number of underlying games that you should be paying attention to.

We've got a packed slate in the SEC, with some potential upsets brewing. The Big Ten should once again deliver some chaos, while the Big 12 has a number of games to keep an eye on. Can Deion Sanders and Colorado go into Orlando and upset UCF?

Let's get into our weekend picks, as Barrett Sallee has a slight lead over Trey Wallace in the point system.

Wallace: 10-6 straight up, 8-8 against the spread (10 points)

Sallee: 12-4 straight up, 9-7 against the spread (11 points)

No. 2 Georgia (-2) at No. 4 Alabama

Wallace: I have a feeling that Georgia is going to come into this game ready to open things up on offense, maybe catching Alabama off-guard a bit down the field. While I know that Jalen Milroe and the Tide' are going to test the Bulldogs deep on a number of occasions, I think it's the Georgia defense that comes up with multiple turnovers. This is going to be a very entertaining game, but in the end, I'm going with the Bulldogs to win, and cover.

Sallee: This game is going to be more of a track meet than most people realize, so I’ll take Alabama and quarterback Jalen Milroe in that case. Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks said this week that the deep ball is what concerns him most with Milroe, and he’ll show that in a big way in the fourth quarter. Georgia’s offense won’t be efficient enough to keep Milroe on the sideline. The Tide will win a four-quarterback battle at home.

No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State (-17.5)

Wallace: What does Vegas know about this point-spread that I don't. Besides Drew Allar leading this offense through the air, I don't think they can get away from Illinois and QB Drew Altmyer. I really enjoyed watching the Illini fly around last week at Nebraska, and I think they do it again on the defensive side. Penn State will win, but Illinois will cover this spread. I predict it comes down to the final 5-minutes and James Franklin squeaks out a win.

Sallee: TOO MANY DARN POINTS. I love Penn State. I really do. Quarterback Drew Allar has evolved into a downfield threat, the offense is balanced and the defense is light’s out. But the Fighting Illini can boast a similar resume. If you’re giving me two touchdowns for an Illinois ticket to cash, I’ll take them. This screams "backdoor cover" even if Penn State controls it from the outset.

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State (-5.5)

Wallace: Well, I was onboard the Wildcats hype-train until they went to BYU and got destroyed last week. Even though Avery Johnson threw for more than 250 yards, he also had two turnovers. At the same time, Oklahoma State looked lethargic on offense last week against Utah, and switched quarterbacks twice. I think the Wildcats get back on the right track this week, score enough points, even though Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon will get his. Give me Kansas State to win, and cover.



Sallee: This feels like an elimination game in the race for a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game. I’ll be honest, I have no grasp of this game at all. The Cowboys can’t seem to figure themselves out, and Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is erratic. I’ll take Kansas State to win at home, but this feels like one that will come down to the last second. Give me the Cowboys plus the points, but they’ll come up just short on the scoreboard.

Wildcard Games Colorado @ UCF (-14)

Wallace: HERE WE GO. It's going to be a madhouse in the ‘Bounce-House’ on Saturday afternoon in Orlando. I really like what Gus Malzahn is doing with his offensive game plan behind QB KJ Jefferson, but I do think the Knights are unstable enough on defense for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to cause them problems down the field. I don't trust the Buffaloes rushing attack, but I don't imagine either team will be putting up big numbers on the ground, besides the QBs. I think 14 points is too many, so I'm taking Colorado to cover, and make this game VERY interesting in the second half.

No. 22 BYU at Baylor (-3.5)

Sallee: The wrong team is favored here. Fresh off the dominating win over Kansas State, the undefeated Cougars will roll into Waco, spring the upset and win by double digits. They boast the second-best defense in the Big 12 in terms of yards per play (4.15), and Baylor’s offense ranks 14th in the conference in offensive yards per play (5.69). Big plays matter, and the Bears will struggle in a big way.

There you have it, our picks for the weekend, as I try to catch up with Barrett in this point system. I should probably make sure I'm not being cheated in some type of way. I'd hate to do a recount this early in the season.

Besides that, enjoy the great weekend of college football!