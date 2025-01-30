Capitals Will Take Senators By Storm

Capitals vs. Senators, 7:00 ET

I took yesterday off from hockey. Not because I was losing games, but because I was focusing in on college basketball and we were able to get wins in both of those games. Now I'm heading back to the ice to see if I can keep up the successful season that I've had this year. There are a ton of games to choose from tonight, but I have my eyes circled on the one between the Capitals and Senators.

The Capitals are one of the best teams in the league. I think it was last year that the team went into the season with a lot of questions on if they would have a successful year or not. This year, Washington has not had questions, it seems like they only have answers with a stellar 34-11-5 record for the year. The majority of their losses have come on the road, but they still have a good record at 18-7-1. As you'd probably expect, this isn't a one-sided affair situation. They have scored 3.48 goals per game and are allowing just 2.34 goals against per game. It is a bit interesting that those numbers are so far separated considering that they are allowing and shooting almost the exact same amount on average. They are playing very well right now, having won four of their past five games, and they've allowed two or fewer goals in all of the games. Overall, they've won seven of their past eight games, and haven't allowed more than two goals in any of those games. It is expected that Logan Thompson will be in the net for the Capitals. He has been outstanding for the Capitals with a 23-2-3 record for the season and an amazing 2.05 goals allowed per game and a .927 save percentage. All three of those numbers are top three in the league.

The Senators are not having a bad or good year. They are just 26-20-4 for the season, which doesn't put them at the bottom of the league or the top. They are just kind of middling. They've done pretty well at home this season with a nice 14-7-2 record, but even that doesn't make me think they are overly dominant at home. Ottawa is scoring 2.72 goals per game, and allowing 2.70 goals per game, which seems to align fairly well with their average mark in the record. They take more shots than their opponent on average which I always think is an important stat to consider. They are playing pretty well lately with a 3-2 mark. To their credit as well, they've only allowed on team to score over two goals in the past five games. In fact, they've held eight of the past 10 opponents to two or fewer goals. Overall, the team is 7-3 in those games. Anton Forsberg is going to be the goalie tonight for the Senators. He's been average at best for them this year with a 6-9-1 record, a 2.81 goals against per game average, and a .894 save percentage. The goals against isnt' terrible, but the save percentage is too low to really trust him to be effective.

This line is throwing me off. I guess it is because both teams are pretty hot right now. I think we can still probably assume there will be an under for the game since neither team is allowing many scoring opportunities to other teams. I'm going to take the Capitals on the moneyline. They've been the better team, and they certainly have the better goalie. Back the Capitals in this one.

