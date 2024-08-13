Can Titans Top Last Year's Six Win Outout?

It feels like just yesterday we were obsessed with Travis Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift that defined the NFL season. That year ended with the two sharing the field after a Super Bowl win. Almost as if the NFL was scripted. I'm not one of those conspiracy theorists, but I did love the commercials from the NFL last season talking about how the script would go. I'm excited for this upcoming year - we have a generational quarterback (supposedly) taking over the Bears, Kansas City looking for a third consecutive Super Bowl and fourth overall, Joe Burrow back from injury, and honestly, the list goes on and on. There is optimism that can be felt throughout the NFL. However, in Tennessee, there is less reason for excitement as the team looks like it may have a tough year this season. Should we bet them over or under their win total this season?

The Titans lost Derrick Henry to the Ravens this offseason, closing the door on one of their best running backs they've ever had. Ryan Tannehill is also gone from the quarterback room after providing some successful seasons with the Titans over the past few years. So how are they replacing the two stalwarts of their offense from that past five or so years? Will Levis is now the man under center for the Titans. Levis played in nine games last season, and it was actually a fairly decent start to his career. He completed about 58% of passes, averaging 7.4 yards per throw, and had eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions. He was sacked 28 times, and I expect more of that this season. Overall, the Titans were 3-6 in his nine games, but in fairness, one of those games he only made six pass attempts and was injured shortly after. The biggest problem is that the biggest news that Levis has made this off season was about a leaked sex tape, not about his on-field improvements. It will be interesting to see what Levis does without defenses being too afraid of Henry steamrolling them. He does have better weapons on the outside. DeAndre Hopkins is still on the team, and although he is a bit older, he is still a threat and talented option. Calvin Ridley produced a really strong season after coming back from suspension, so he will be another good option for the Titans. Even Tyler Boyd is now here so this is probably the best receiving trio the Titans have had in quite some time.

While Henry isn't there for the Titans to rely on, the do have a solid addition in Tony Pollard. Pollard, formerly with the Cowboys, averaged four yards per carry last year. He was also able to run in six touchdowns for Dallas. Pollard was expected to take over the reigns from Ezekiel Elliot who went to the Patriots last season, but Pollard never really became that great of a running back. He only had one 100-yard rushing game, and the Cowboys were focused on being a pass-first offense. With this team, Pollard needs to create space and be a believable threat to keep opposing defenses from falling back and preventing any options for Levis to get the ball into the hands of the wide outs.

Defensively, the Titans were one of the worst teams against the pass last season. They allowed the third highest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks and 7.3 yards per pass. They also had the fewest interceptions last season. One thing to note is that they didn't allow a ton of passing touchdowns either though - just 20 for the season. They were good against the run last year, allowing just 3.8 yards per rush and only 10 touchdowns. Mike Vrabel, their former head coach, was a bit more defensive focused. What he struggled to do, and I've said this many times in the past, is get the Titans to play a complete game. New head coach, Brian Callahan, is more offensive minded, so I expect this defense to take a bit of a step back.

This is the Titans schedule and my thought on their wins and losses:

@ Bears - Loss

Jets - Loss

Packers - Loss

@ Dolphins - Loss

Colts - Win

@ Bills - Loss

@ Lions - Loss

Patriots - Win

@ Chargers - Loss

Vikings - Win

@ Texans - Loss

@ Commanders - Win

Jaguars - Win

Bengals - Loss

@ Colts - Loss

@ Jaguars - Loss

Texans - Loss

That gives the Titans five wins in my estimation. I assume at least two of these are flips. For example, I think they could beat the Bears in Week 1 depending on how Caleb Williams plays. Some of the other divisional games they have a chance to split or win. I just don't see much of a path to get to seven wins. I'll back the under for the Titans wins this season as I think this will be a bit of a struggle. Back the under 6.5 for this year.