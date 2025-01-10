Buckeyes Will Continue March To National Championship

Ohio State vs. Texas, 7:30 ET

I'm not sure what matchup we will get for the National Championship. There are obviously a limited number of possibilities remaining, and half of the game will be set by the time this game takes place. In any case, I'm not sure that it matters who plays because I feel like this game will outshine whichever matchup we get for the championship. With that said, let's look at how we should bet Ohio State vs. Texas.

Ohio State is the current favorite to hoist the first expanded College Football Playoff championship, so it isn't surprising that they are favored, and favored by a touchdown. The team has rolled through almost every game this year. They do have two losses for the season, one to Oregon who they absolutely creamed in their last playoff game, and the other to Michigan. I'm not sure if Michigan finally put everything together and they are a good team, or they are Ryan Day's kryptonite, but whatever the case is, the loss was probably the most confusing part of year for Ohio State fans and bettors alike. In this game Ohio State's offense probably isn't quite as good as their opponent's but I do think their defense should be where they have their edge. They had one of the best defenses against the pass and run this season. Again, it really comes as no surprise they are the current favorite considering they have such a strong defense and a good offense.

Texas is the lone remaining team from the SEC. For a conference that wants multiple automatic bids, this wasn't exactly the season they should point to as the reason for it. If you watched the game against Arizona State, the Sun Devils certainly proved they deserved to be in the Playoffs, and the Longhorns struggled to advance. It took a double-overtime interception to seal it for Texas. They allowed 31 points to the Sun Devils in that game. They also allowed 24 points to Clemson in their first playoff game. I'm a bit concerned about this defense. Sure, they still beat Clemson by 14 points, but this doesn't seem like a defense that has any shutdown potential. The Longhorns offense should be one of the most complete in the game, and they can attack you both on the ground and through the air. Quinn Ewers has put together a strong season, but this is probably the best defense he has faced. Texas lost twice this season - both times to Georgia, another strong defense. Outside of that, their schedule wasn't overly difficult.

I think Ohio State will cover the spread. Texas is a good team, and will certainly put some points on the board, but this is the type of team that they struggle against. I'm not confident that they will have the defense to stop Ohio State when needed, and I do think the Buckeyes can at least force some stops against Texas. Back Ohio State -6 here.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024