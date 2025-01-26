Brace Yourself, The Chiefs Will Be In The Super Bowl Again

Bills vs. Chiefs, 6:30 ET

It is no surprise that this is the primetime game. Perhaps this was chosen before the season started that the AFC would get the top spot, but there is no question since we have these two great teams vying for a spot in the Super Bowl. We've seen this matchup before and will continue to see it over and over again for years. Let's see how we should bet this chapter of the Bills vs. Chiefs with another trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Although neither of these teams need an introduction, let's talk a bit about the Bills season. They won 13 games, meaning that their record is 13-4. Let me share that the Bills also won two home playoff games this season, putting them at 10-0 at home for the season. If they are undefeated home, you've probably already figured out that they had all of their losses on the road this season. They are 5-4 on the road this season. If you want to throw out the fourth loss, against the Patriots in the last game of the season, I won't blame you. However, they lost to the Texans and the Ravens in back-to-back games early in the season. They also lost to the Rams on the road in Week 14. What do those three teams also have in common? They were all playoff teams. Does that guarantee they lose this game? Of course not. But their road wins were against the Dolphins, Jets, Seahawks, Colts, and Lions. The Lions are the only playoff team, but three other wins were at least against good teams. They dominated the Broncos in the first game - no surprise. The second game, against the Ravens, was a bigger battle. They arguably could've lost this game. Now, Mark Andrews fumbled and also dropped a 2-pt conversion, but the reality of that second part is that the Bills had plenty of time to march down field and kick a field goal. They forced the Ravens into three turnovers and won by two points. It doesn't give me the most faith in the Bills.

Before we start, let's just say this: we get it the Chiefs get a lot of calls and you think the referees are on their side. Here's the thing, maybe they are just a great team. They are going for their third straight Super Bowl, the past few teams trying for that ended up falling in this game. The Chiefs have had a strange season, and seem like the most fake 15-2 team ever. We can throw out the loss against the Broncos in Week 18, but we can't eliminate the loss to the Bills. There were plenty of close calls, but the Bills game was a true loss. They dropped the game 30-21 to the Bills in Buffalo. At halftime, the Bills were winning by just two points. They also were winning for the entire second half. The Chiefs got close, getting a touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, but Josh Allen broke away for a 26-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left and put the Bills up by 9. That's where the game ended. I mentioned the turnover battle helping the Bills against the Ravens. They won it over the Chiefs as well with Patrick Mahomes throwing two interceptions to Josh Allen's one. The Bills had the ball for about 10 more minutes and gained 100 more yards than Kansas City. For the record, the Chiefs were more penalized than the Bills in that game.

We know the road record for the Bills, but keep in mind that they won the turnover battle on the road very frequently. In fact for the season, they forced 15 turnovers on the road, and only committed four. That's impressive. Still, the extra possessions didn't allow the team to be more successful on the road. The Chiefs have been great at home, and it can be very difficult to beat a team at home as the Bills have shown. I'm going to take the Chiefs to win this one at a -130.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024