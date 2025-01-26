Bettor Loses A Cool $1M On Under In Commanders Vs. Chiefs In Third Quarter

Usually, betting on Unders and the underdog in NFL primetime or playoff games is considered "sharp". The opposite was true in the 2025 NFC Championship between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. And I'm sure that's what was going through the gambler's head who bet $1 million on the Under 47.5.

However, the Under in Commanders-Eagles, which closed at 47.5, stood no chance as the Over cashed on a 9-yard TD run by Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts with 8:58 left in the third quarter. Good thing this person didn't "lightning bet" the Under, which is when your win or loss multiplies with the margin.

Also, my homie and fellow NFL degenerate gambler, Dan Zaksheske, went down with the whale that put $1 million on the Under. That said, I'm not dunking on them because I bet the Commanders +6 and sprinkled on their moneyline. Yet, the internet is much crueler than I, adding insult to the $1 million bettor's injury.

_____________________________

