Betting Options For Browns Vs Ravens

Browns vs. Ravens, 4:30 ET

Week 18 is upon us and instead of getting any Thursday football games, we have Saturday and Sunday. I can't say I'm overly upset about this. I am assuming it has more to do with not wanting to let any team have extra rest in comparison to the other teams if they had a Thursday game, but I really don't know. Or maybe they didn't want any important game deciding the playoffs and one team having less rest. Whatever the case may be, the games start today and are kicked off with a snooze-fest we will make interesting by placing some bets on between the Browns and Ravens.

The Browns will go down as one of the biggest disappointments in football. I recently read they are restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract and that probably means that he is going to be the starting quarterback next year, but I also assume the Browns will use a draft pick at some point to pick up their quarterback of the future. I can tell you with certainty, it isn't Watson, it isn't Jameis Winston, and it definitely is not Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson played in both of their past two games and has mustered a total of nine points for the Browns. The defense of Cleveland is still trying, but there really is nothing exciting left going on for the Browns. What is the best case scenario here for Cleveland? They keep the game close and maybe pull off an upset. I suppose that would be cool, but in reality, the team already beat Baltimore once this season, and I don't think they will do it again. In that first game, Jameis Winston came into the game and led them to the win. I don't see it happening twice, especially with Thompson-Robinson under center.

The Ravens technically still have something to play for as they need a win in order to lock up the division. They are going to be in the playoffs, but they certainly would rather have a home game than have to go on the road to face someone. Outside of that, there is no incentive whatsoever for the Ravens to destroy the Browns. In fact, I'd be surprised if we see Lamar Jackson playing long into this game, and the same can be said for Derrick Henry. The only question is if Henry were able to rack up 100+ yards in the first half, the Ravens might consider letting him run more in the second half to see if he can get 217 rushing yards in the game so that he can get to 2,000 yards twice in his career - becoming the only person to ever do it. My guess is they won't even consider it as they would rather have him fresh for the playoffs than getting 2000 yards. After playing three games in 10 days, the Ravens now actually have one more day of rest than their opponent, but this is still a lot of football to play in a short span.

There is no incentive for the Ravens to win this game by the massive 18-point spread. They don't get anything extra if they win it big, they just want to win the game and secure their playoff spot. The Browns should try, but their team is so bad that it really might not matter. I think the best way to play this game is to take a unit and split it on these three bets: take the points with Cleveland with the majority of the bet. I just don't know why the Ravens would try to run up the score. The other portion of the unit split on the under rushing yards for Derrick Henry, and under rushing yards for Lamar Jackson. I think they are going to be cautious with both of them in this game. Get decent lead and shut the two of them down. If you prefer, the first half ATS might be the best chance to cover for the Ravens as they will look to get in and out of this game quickly.

