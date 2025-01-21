Ohio State Is Betting Favorite To Repeat As 2025-26 College Football Playoff National Champion

The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff is in the books with the Ohio State Buckeyes defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the 2025 national championship game Monday. Most people will disconnect from college football until their favorite school's spring game. But not us degenerate gamblers.

Instead, people like me will pay attention to the transfer portal, new coaching hires, and incoming recruiting classes. Because, even though there are still 364 days until the 2025-26 College Football Playoff title game, the time to make bets on who wins the title is now.

Luckily, it's easier to study for college football's national championship than the NFL Super Bowl because, believe it or not, college football is more predictive than the NFL despite all the roster turnover. In fact, the same schools in the inaugural 12-team playoff, are among the favorites to win next year's championship.

2025-26 College Football Playoff National Championship Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings as of 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, January 21.

Ohio State (+450)

Texas (+500)

Georgia (+550)

Oregon (+750)

Penn State (+900)

Alabama (+1200)

Notre Dame (+1600)

Clemson (+2000)

Tennessee (+2000)

LSU (+2000)

Ole Miss (+2500)

Miami FL (+2500)

Michigan (+3000)

Texas A&M (+2500)

South Carolina (+4000)

Florida (+6000)

USC (+7000)

Oklahoma (+7000)

Auburn (+8000)

SMU (+8000)

Arizona State (+9000)

Kansas State (+10000)

Colorado (+10000)

North Carolina (+10000)

