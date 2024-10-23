3 Best Bets For NBA Opening Night Part 2 Wednesday: Pacers-Pistons, Bulls-Pelicans, Warriors-Trail Blazers

We got an appetizer of NBA basketball Tuesday with an NBA on TNT opening-night doubleheader. But, there is a 10-game feast in the Association Wednesday. Unfortunately, I split my two best bets in the Association Tuesday. The losing bet never had a chance and the winning pick was the "right side" the whole way. Of course, I would've preferred a 2-0, but I got the best of both numbers.

However, I might have to find another bet tracking service because that -6.7% CLV ("closing line value") is wrong. The Knicks-Celtics total closed at 221.5, and I bet Under 223, and the Lakers closed at a more expensive +1.5 than I bet. Nonetheless, "CLV" is loser talk since a loss is a loss. Let's try something different in the NBA Tuesday, which is winning money.

NBA Best Bets: Wednesday, October 23rd

Bet 1.05 units (u) on Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-105) , and sprinkle 0.25u on Detroit's moneyline (+175) vs. the Indiana Pacers at Caesars Sportsbook.

, and sprinkle 0.25u on vs. the Indiana Pacers at Caesars Sportsbook. Bet 1.05u on Chicago Bulls +6.5 (-105) vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at Caesars.

vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at Caesars. Bet 1.15u on Golden State Warriors -5.5 (-115) vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at BetMGM.

Pacers at Pistons (+5.5) , 7 p.m. ET

This will be my fourth consecutive year betting the Pistons in their season opener. One of these days I’ll get it right, and hopefully, it’s this year. Last season, Indiana was 24th in defensive rating, so Detroit should be able to score the points needed to cover.

Another question is whether the Pistons can stop the Pacers, who had the second-best offensive rating last season. Honestly, I don't have much faith in Detroit's defense. But, I'm a big believer in Pistons PG Cade Cunningham and bet on him winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Furthermore, I like Detroit's offseason acquisitions of forwards Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr., and SG Malik Beasley. Not only do they bring veteran leadership to the locker room, but they are also good outside shooters, who can space the floor for Cade and Pistons SG Jaden Ivey.

Finally, this is a suspicious line since Indiana's average spread against Detroit last season was -9.9. The Pacers made it to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals while the Pistons had the worst record in the NBA (14-68) and fired their head coach.

Prediction: Pistons 119, Pacers 114

Bulls (+6.5) at Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

I'm lower than the market on the Pelicans because they don't have a true point guard or any bigs. New Orleans didn't replace former C Jonas Valančiūnas and traded for PG Dejounte Murray this offseason, who is more of a scoring, ball-stopping guard than a floor general. The Pelicans already have two iso-scorers in SF Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Chicago C Nikola Vučević is a walking double-double, averaging 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season. Vučević is 6-foot-10 and weighs 260 pounds, and New Orleans has 6-foot-8, 210-pound Herb Jones as its projected starting center. I love Jones' game, but he is more of a wing and Vučević can bully him in the paint.

Meanwhile, despite losing DeMar DeRozan to free agency, Chicago improved its roster this offseason. Bulls PG Lonzo Ball is healthy for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Ball is a good 3-point shooter, defender, and passer. They took SF Matas Buzelis 11th in the 2024 NBA Draft, and several NBA minds I trust told me Buzelis can play.

Lastly, Chicago traded SG Alex Caruso for point-forward Josh Giddey, who everyone dogged for struggling in his playoff debut last season. But, Giddey is young and most players struggle in their first postseason. He fits well with Bulls SG Coby White and SF Zach LaVine because Giddey can distribute the ball, allowing White and LaVine to focus on scoring.

Prediction: Pelicans 113, Bulls 111

Warriors (-5.5) at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Admittedly, I don't have much analysis for this game beyond "Golden State will be a play-in team or better and Portland will be tanking for Cooper Flagg". Last season, the Warriors were tied for the fourth-best 3-pointers made per game differential and ranked second in rebound-per-game margin. The Trail Blazers were a net negative in all "four factors".

That said, we are getting a good price for Golden State because the market is down on the Warriors entering the season. They were a -9.1 favorite on average over the Trail Blazers in their four meetings last season. Golden State was tied for the 11th-best net rating last season and Portland was 29th.

Yet, the Warriors will improve by moving on from Klay Thompson and increasing SG Brandin Podziemski's and SF Jonathan Kuminga's usage. Per CleaningTheGlass.com, Podziemski had a +6.2 on/off net rating and Kuminga had a +2.0 on/off net rating, whereas Klay was at -4.5. Essentially, Podziemski and Kuminga can defend and Thompson can't.

Prediction: Warriors 119, Trail Blazers 107

