Will Bears Find A New Way To Lose Against Seahawks?

Seahawks vs. Bears, 8:15 ET

We are back to our regularly scheduled football programming. Well, kind of anyway. There were games yesterday, there are games that aren't on Sunday as well, so there is a lot of football this week - which is a good thing! We want football, right? Sure, we do. I think we might even see some semblance of football here as the Seahawks take on the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks are still fighting to make the playoffs. They really only have a chance if they can win the division, and right now they are behind the Rams. A loss here and a Rams win would mean they miss the playoffs, so expect this team to be motivated and pull out all the stops to win this game. The NFC North has been a tough division with three of the four teams winning double-digit games. That doesn't happen too often, and it hasn't been a kind division to the Seahawks who have played the Packers and Vikings in back-to-back weeks, losing both games. For years, Seattle was great when playing at home, but it has been a nightmare for them this season where they have a 3-6 record. The road has brought them comfort, however, as they are 5-1 on the year. To be honest, I'm not overly surprised at where Seattle is at this point in the year. They have a fairly average defense, and an offense with good weapons. Geno Smith has played well enough, but I'm still not convinced he is going to take you to a great record. He seems like a quarterback that can win some games, but also is more designed to keep games close.

I think at this point, the Bears would pray for an opportunity to play against a quarterback that lets them keep a game close. They've been awful, even by the poor standards that have been set forth by the Chicago Bears franchise. Chicago has now lost nine straight games. After looking like they figured things out and putting together a 4-2 record heading into their bye week, everything seems to have fallen apart. Caleb Williams looks uncomfortable at best behind the offensive line that most of our readers have a chance at getting a sack against. At worst, he looks like a guy that can't read a defense and has no relationship with his receivers. I'm inclined to believe he just needs a better offensive line, but who knows? I guess if you want a bit of a silver lining here, the Bears at least haven't been demolished by every team they've lost to. They lost one score games to the Commanders, Packers, Vikings, and Lions, and all of those teams are likely playoff teams. The Seahawks aren't great, but the Bears haven't shown they can beat good or bad teams, so it isn't like this should be an easy victory - after all, the Bears lost 19-3 to the Patriots in Chicago.

I don't know how you could bet on the Bears in this game or any game. I mentioned this on Geoff Clark's Outkick Bets podcast last week, I can't take the Bears in any more games. I just don't believe in them. To be honest, I think they lose, but I wouldn't be surprised if they could get a win here. Instead, I think both offenses fire away and we should see some points. The weather is supposed to be rainy but pretty warm. I'll back the over 43.5 in this one.

