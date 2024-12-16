Bears And Vikings Defenses Are Underperforming Right Now

Bears vs. Vikings, 8:00 ET

Preseason predictions can provide a lot of embarrassment. If you went back and looked at my previews or if you listened to the podcast that I did with Geoff Clark, you'll hear some takes that turned out to be really bad. Sure, there are some that are still good and valid. It was fairly expected that the NFC North would be one of the best divisions in football and that part was correct. However, I was dead wrong about who would be better as the Bears take on the Vikings.

The Bears have had a strange season, and just fired their head coach recently. Last week they went to San Francisco and were embarrassed by the 49ers. It didn't matter who was coaching them, they played poorly. Their #1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, a guy that they have extremely high hopes for, has been a bit disappointing at times. If you look at his numbers he is completing 62% of his passes, thrown for 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions. All of those numbers are good and respectable. However, it hasn't converted into wins. If you watch them play, the offense looks unbalanced and lost very frequently. He went three games in a row without throwing a touchdown pass. The Bears haven't won a game in seven weeks. Their once tough defense looks like they are beatable now, having allowed at leas 20 points in five of the last six games. They are at least staying somewhat competitive in most games. Over the past seven losses, four of them have been by a field goal or less. They probably could've at least taken the Lions to overtime if they didn't blow it with some of the worst clock management I've ever seen.

The Vikings are 11-2. I actually needed to double-check that record because it doesn't seem probable or even reasonable that the team has that record. The only two losses that they've had are against the Lions and the Rams. The Lions have beaten everyone, and the Rams were at home. Sam Darnold has looked great this season and led the offense to the tune of 3,299 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Before last week, Justin Jefferson had been held without a touchdown for six straight games. He hauled in two of them last week and could be back on track after starting the year with five catches in six weeks. The Bears defense has slipped and is now just about league average right now. The Vikings passing defense allows a lot of points, but the passing offense certainly has had more consistency on the side of the Vikings as opposed to the Bears. The Vikings rush defense is the second best in the league and should be able to limit what the Bears can do.

You know the best way to use a rookie? Give him two coaches in his first year, and potentially give him a new one in the offseason. In case you can't tell, I am being sarcastic. The Bears offense should be able to get some points in this games the Vikings have allowed at least 21 points in each of the past three games, including 27 to the Bears last time they played. I have a lean toward taking the points with the Bears as I think seven is a lot to cover in a divisional game. I like the over instead as I don't think either defense will be capable of holding the other team to under 20 points.

