Former Jaguars Employee, Degenerate Bettor, Current Prisoner Sues FanDuel For $250M

Remember that degenerate gambler who lost $22 million of money he stole from the Jacksonville Jaguars while working for the team? Probably not. Well, his name is Amir Patel and this idiot is making another bad decision. Patel is suing FanDuel for $250 million for exploiting his addiction while ignoring responsible gambling and money laundering policies.

Patel is serving a six-and-half-year sentence in the joint for robbing the Jaguars to pay for his luxurious lifestyle and gambling debts. Jacksonville is trying to recoup the $22 million Patel stole with interest. In Florida, the Jaguars are suing him for $66.6 million in damages. I like their odds of beating Patel in court more than him vs. FanDuel.

Maybe Patel's attorneys are also exploiting his stupidity for legal fees because he is a massive underdog to win this lawsuit. Patel argues that FanDuel treated him like a whale — crediting him with $1.1 million and flying him to major sporting events, including the College Football Playoff title game — to lure him into hitting "rock bottom", according to his attorney.

Well, no effing sh*t, dude.

Let me tell you about this entire city in the desert named, "Las Vegas". It has similar business practices to FanDuel at places Vegas calls, "casinos". Sit down because I have something even crazier to tell you. These casinos give you free booze while gambling and the drinks come faster if you start winning. In fact, the more you bet, the better they'll treat you. 🤯

That said, I'm still rooting for Patel in this legal battle despite his case's phoniness and his inevitable courtroom loss. Sportsbooks prey on college kids and junkies with these price-gouging "Same Game Parlays" and tempting "profit boosts". But, they will limit or stop taking action from professional bettors or even regular Joe's, who go on a gambling heater.

You might say, "That's just smart business by the sportsbooks. Would you take bets from a winning gambler"? My counter is "Fine. However, if Patel wins his lawsuit, that's just smart maneuvering around the American justice system. Plus, with all the money these sportsbooks bring in, they can set fair betting limits for ALL gamblers".

Regardless, this is all out of my control. I'm just a jaded sports bettor getting crushed this football season and rooting for the little guy. Even if he is a moron.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.