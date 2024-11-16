An Angry Bulldog Team Is A Scary Georgia Team

Tennessee vs. Georgia, 7:30 ET

There are a few things you can count on in sports. You know certain players or teams are reliable, you know some coaches are better than others, and you know certain fan bases/fields are better for the home team than others. That doesn't mean these teams, players, and coaches don't slip up. However, there is a certain level of reliability that we can find in those teams and that helps with sports betting. Over the course of the past few years few teams have been as consistent as Tennessee and none as reliable as Georgia.

This has been a good year for Tennessee. They come into the game with a nice 8-1 record, including 5-1 in the conference, and are the seventh-ranked team in the nation. While this is all well and good, they still seem like there is room for improvement. The one loss that the Volunteers suffered this season was on the road against Arkansas. They really just couldn't get anything going against the Razorbacks. I'm not sure that it was a matter of them not taking the game serious enough or what. They bounced back the next week against Florida, but it was a nailbiter as they had to beat them in overtime. A surprise win came against Alabama as they beat the Crimson Tide, once again, a one-score game. The past two weeks have been a bit easier as they have beaten Kentucky and Mississippi State with relative ease. They should have their quarterback Nico Iamaleava in this game, he left early in the game against Mississippi State. To be honest, Iamaleava is not having a great season. He has 1,879 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, but that's not exactly dominating. If the offense can catch up to where the defense is, the team might have a shot at making real progress.

Georgia lost last week. That's not a sentence you could write much over the past few years. Sure, they've lost at inopportune times, and it has cost them a shot at the National Championship game previously. However, the only team that could claim success against Georgia is Alabama. Last week, Georgia lost their second game of the season, this time against Ole Miss. The offense looked terrible, only able to muster 10 points in the game. Carson Beck, the Georgia quarterback, was supposed to be a big boost to the team. He's thrown at least one interception in each of his past four games and has nine interceptions overall in that stretch. For the season he has 2,488 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's looked terrible and Georgia has had some close games as a result of that. This is a good Tennessee defense so I wouldn't be surprised to see him toss another here.

The Volunteers are a good team, there is no question, but do you want to play them when they are facing a Georgia team that just lost? Not only that, but Georgia is at home. The number is a bit high, but I think it is high for a reason. The Bulldogs are going to want to establish themselves once again as the team to beat in the SEC. Take Georgia to cover the number.

