2025 NFL Conference Championship Opening Lines: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs

Three of the final four teams remaining in the 2025 NFL Playoffs were expected to be here, and the other is a shocker. Nevertheless, the conference championships are set and sportsbooks are taking bets for both.

The NFC title game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, Jan. 26 and CBS broadcasts the AFC title game at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep reading for the first-look betting odds of the NFC and AFC conference championships.

2025 NFL Conference Championship Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9:40 p.m. ET Sunday, January 19.

NFC Championship

6-seed Washington Commanders at 2-seed Philadelphia Eagles

Moneyline (ML): Washington (+185) | Philadelphia (-225)

Spread: Commanders +4.5 (-110) | Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington pulled off back-to-back upsets to earn a spot in the NFC title game. First, the Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in the wild-card round. Then, Washington shocked the world by knocking off the 1-seed Detroit Lions 45-31 Saturday.

Philadelphia held off the Los Angeles Rams for a 28-22 victory in the divisional round. The Eagles dominated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 the week prior. Philly RB Saquon Barkley has dominated this postseason, running for 119 yards vs. Green Bay and 205 yards with two touchdowns against Washington.

These NFC East rivals split their regular-season series with the home team winning both. The Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18 on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. Washington got revenge by upsetting Philadelphia 36-33 in Week 16.

AFC Championship

2-seed Buffalo Bills at 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs

ML: Buffalo (+100) | Kansas City (-120)

Spread: Bills +1.5 (-108) | Chiefs -1.5 (-112)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

After hammering the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the wild card round, the Bills took down the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 to clinch a berth into the AFC title game for the first time since 2020. Buffalo QB Josh Allen and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes are 4-4 in their head-to-head series, but all four of Allen's wins are in the regular season.

The Chiefs are two games from NFL immortality after eliminating the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round. Another Super Bowl win would make them the first team in league history to three-peat. The Bills are the only team to beat KC this year with Mahomes starting, 30-21 in Week 11. However, Kansas City has beaten Buffalo in three of the last four playoffs.

