2025 AFC Divisional Round Opening Lines: Texans At Chiefs, Ravens At Bills

After one of the least competitive wild-card rounds in recent memory, we are down to the top four teams for the 2025 AFC Divisional Round. The official kick-off times still need to be decided after the conclusion of the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams game Monday in the NFC Wild Card Round.

However, since the matchups are known, the sportsbooks are accepting bets. Which, in my humble opinion, is much more important than the entertainment factor of the games themselves. I mean what's more entertaining than winning money?

2025 AFC Divisional Round Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 4:45 p.m. ET Sunday, January 12.

Saturday, January 18

4-seed Houston Texans at 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs

Moneyline (ML): Houston (+330) | Kansas City (-425)

Spread: Texans +8.5 (-112) | Chiefs -8.5 (-108)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

This is a rematch from the Saturday before Christmas 2024 when Kansas City beat Houston 27-19 at home. The market is giving the Chiefs a massive boost for their rest edge and home-field advantage because they closed as -3.5 favorites over the Texans in Week 16. Houston beat the brakes off the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 Saturday in the AFC wild-card round.

Sunday, January 19

3-seed Baltimore Ravens at 2-seed Buffalo Bills

ML: Baltimore (-102) | Buffalo (-118)

Spread: Ravens +1.5 (-120) | Bills -1.5 (+100)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Buffalo was a +2.5 home underdog when hosting Baltimore in Week 4 earlier this season. But +2.5 wasn't enough for the Bills as the Ravens demolished them 35-10. Baltimore's defense kept Buffalo QB Josh Allen out of the end zone and Ravens RB Derrick Henry ran for a season-best 199 yards and scored two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving).

Baltimore breezed past the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 Saturday in the wild-card round while Buffalo scored 31 unanswered in a 31-7 rout of the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Bills beat the Ravens 17-3 in the 2021 AFC divisional round in the first playoff showdown between Allen and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

_____________________________

