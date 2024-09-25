WNBA Playoff Doubleheader Wednesday Best Bets Include The Caitlin Clark 'Elimination Game'

The WNBA season might end tonight. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (0-1) face elimination when they visit the Connecticut Sun (1-0) for Game 2. When Clark gets eliminated, no one is watching women's basketball until next year. I'm just kidding, and that's messed up. But, Clark is definitely bringing new fans to the sport. That's all I'm saying.

Anyway. There is another 2024 WNBA first-round playoff matchup Wednesday worth betting on. The Minnesota Lynx (1-0) host the Phoenix Mercury (0-1) for Game 2 after the Fever-Sun game. For the record, I'm 3-0 in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. So, I'm going to use this as a betting training camp for the upcoming NBA season.

WNBA Playoff Betting Card: September 25

The odds are the best available at the time of publishing.

Connecticut Sun -6 (-110) vs. the Fever at DraftKings.

vs. the Fever at DraftKings. Minnesota Lynx -9 (-110) vs. the Lynx at Caesars.

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (-6, O/U 163)

This is just a bad matchup for Clark and Indiana because Connecticut bullies them. She got poked in the eye by Sun forward DiJonai Carrington at 8:35 in the first quarter of Game 1. Clark scored 11 points on 23.5% shooting and 2-for-13 from behind the arc.

The Sun beat the Fever in all four quarters and all "four factors". It was a full-on a** whooping. During the regular season, Clark averaged 16.5 points, on 39.2% shooting, with 3.5 assists and 6.3 turnovers in her four games vs. Connecticut. Indy needs a lot more from Clark just to cover the spread, let alone win Wednesday.

Also, the Fever plays too passively and commits too many turnovers. Indy forces the fewest turnovers per game and ranks ninth in offensive turnover rate (TOV%). Connecticut forces the most turnovers in the WNBA and commits the third-fewest. Shooting can be random, but possessions are the most important thing in basketball.

I'm sure Clark will play much better in Game 2, as long as she doesn't get poked in the eye again. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year only turned the ball over twice in Game 1, so she is taking care of the ball and is obviously a lights-out shooter. But, the Fever lost by 24 points and Clark would need to play her best game for Indiana to cover the +6.5.

Finally, this is one of those times that betting the favorite is sharp. Because of Clark's popularity, most new WNBA fans will bet the Fever as underdogs. I like Clark's game and she has a bright future. There's nothing wrong with being eliminated in the first round as a rookie in basketball. But, that's probably what's going to happen to Clark.

BET: Connecticut Sun -6 (-110)

_____________________________

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx (-9, O/U 160.5)

I'm going to be boring and bet another favorite because Minnesota is the best 3-point shooting team in the WNBA. Seriously, the Lynx lead the Association in offensive and defensive 3-point percentage, and the 3-pointer is the most important thing in basketball nowadays.

In Minnesota's 102-95 Game 1 win, Phoenix surprisingly shot 51.9% from behind the arc (14-of-27), while the Lynx connected on 41.7% of their threes (10-of-24). It's much more likely Minnesota continues hot shooting. Furthermore, the Linx has the second-best defensive rating in the WNBA and will make defensive adjustments for Game 2.

Lastly, the Mercury have Griner and Diana Taurasi, who are players casual fans know. Since Phoenix is +9 in an elimination game with Griner and Taurasi healthy, I'm assuming "public money" (if that's a thing in WNBA gambling) will be on the Mercury. Either way, I just feel like gambling, responsibly of course, since it's Wednesday.

BET: Minnesota Lynx -9 (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants.