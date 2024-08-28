3 Guys Worth Betting To Win The 2024 Heisman Trophy

Week 0 is cool and all, but college football starts for me Labor Day weekend when every team plays. Because of this, I've waited to put pen to paper on my 2024 Heisman Trophy picks. Well, with a five-day Week 1 bonanza from Thursday to Monday, it's "put up or shut up" time.

According to DraftKings, Oregon Ducks transfer QB Dillon Gabriel is the favorite to win the 2024 Heisman (+600), followed by Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck (+800), Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers (+1200), and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (+1400).

However, I went further down the board for my 2024 Heisman bets. Speaking of which, let's discuss the players with the most betting value in this market.

2024 Heisman Trophy Best Bets

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava (+1500)

A redshirt freshman from Warren High School in Long Beach, California, Iamaleava is a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.com. He is 6-foot-6 and can run his a** off. Iamaleava had 4 TDs in Tennessee's 35-0 win vs. Iowa in the 2024 Citrus Bowl (1 passing and 3 rushing).

Granted, non-College Football Playoff bowl games are just exhibitions nowadays because of opt-outs and coaches leaving for jobs elsewhere. In fact, Iamaleava replaced former Volunteers QB Joe Milton in the Citrus Bowl because he was "preparing" for the 2024 NFL Draft.

But, head coach Josh Heupel, being a 2000 All-American quarterback himself, will put Iamaleava in a position to succeed. Heupel's QB-friendly system helped former Volunteers QBs Hendon Hooker and Milton have the best seasons of their college careers. Since hiring Heupel in 2021, Tennessee has averaged 39.3, 46.1, and 31.8 points per game.

Finally, Iamaleava has a solid supporting cast. UT's offensive line was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award for college football's best offensive line last season and has four senior starters in 2024. Four of their top six receivers from last year's team return in 2024. College football guru Phil Steele ranks Tennessee's offensive line eighth nationally and its WR corp 15th.

USC Trojans QB Miller Moss (+3500)

Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley is the best quarterback whisperer in college football. Riley has coached three Heisman-winning and No. 1 NFL draft picks: Baker Mayfield (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019) at Oklahoma, and Caleb Williams (2022).

After sitting behind Williams in 2022-23, Moss showed what he could do in Riley's offense vs. Louisville in the Holiday Bowl last season. He completed 69.7% of his passes for 372 yards with six TDs and zero interception in USC's 42-28 Holiday Bowl victory.

Also, Williams would play "backyard football" and play outside of Riley's system. Moss is less mobile, forcing him to play within Riley's system, which, again, isn't a bad thing. Riley turned four transfers into Heisman finalists, such as Baker, Murray, Williams and Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma.

Furthermore, according to Steele, USC has the fifth-best WR corp coming into 2024. This includes two 5-star WRs Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson, and two 4-star WRs Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (+4000)

Rising missed 2023 after tearing knee ligaments in the 2023 Rose Bowl vs. Penn State. But, Utah won back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2021-22 with Rising under center and played in two consecutive Rose Bowls.

In 2021, Rising completed 63.6% of his throws for 2,493 passing yards with 26 total TDs (20 passing and six rushing), five interceptions, and a 146.2 passer rating. In 2022, Rising improved across the board. He completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,034 yards with 32 total TDs (26 passing and six rushing), and a 149.0 passer rating.

Lastly, the Utes join the Big XII this season, the worst defensive "Power 4" conference in college football. Eight of their 11 FBS opponents ranked outside the top 75 for points per play allowed last year. Utah is the preseason favorite to win the Big XII. Obviously, the Utes winning the conference helps Rising's Heisman chances.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants.