2024-25 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Opening Lines

After four-plus grueling months of football, the 2024-25 NFL playoff picture is set. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions aren't playing on Super Wild Card Weekend. Kansas City is the AFC's 1-seed and Detroit beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC postseason.

Nevertheless, the NFL's wild-card round spans three days (Saturday, January 11 to Monday, January 13). Four of the six wild-card round games are rematches from the regular season and the 5-seed in both conferences are road favorites. Keep reading for the opening moneylines, spread, and totals for Super Wild Card Weekend 2025.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9:30 a.m. ET Monday, January 6.

Saturday (two games)

5-seed Los Angeles Chargers at 4-seed Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline (ML): LAC (-155) | Houston (+130)

Spread: Chargers -3 (-108) | Texans +3 (-112)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

6-seed Pittsburgh Steelers at 3-seed Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. ET

ML: Pittsburgh (+380) | Baltimore (-500)

Spread: Steelers +9.5 (-110) | Ravens -9.5 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday (three games)

7-seed Denver Broncos at 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

ML: Denver (+340) | Buffalo (-440)

Spread: Broncos +8.5 (-108) | Bills -8.5 (-112)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

7-seed Green Bay Packers at 2-seed Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: Green Bay (+170) | Philadelphia (-205)

Spread: Packers +5.5 (-115) | Eagles -5.5 (-105)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

6-seed Washington Commanders at 3-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET

ML: Washington (+150) | Tampa Bay (-180)

Spread: Commanders +3.5 (-118) | Buccaneers -3.5 (-102)

Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday (one game)

5-seed Minnesota Vikings at 4-seed Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. ET

ML: Minnesota (-125) | LAR (+105)

Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-115) | Rams +1.5 (-105)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-102) | Under (-118)

_____________________________

