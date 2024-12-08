2024-25 College Football Playoff Opening Lines For First-Ever 12-Team Bracket

After years of pushing for it, the 2024 College Football Playoff is expanding to a 12-team format. Well the CFP selection committee has spoken, and we know the first-round matchups and which four teams are getting a bye. Of course, college football fans are being totally chill about which teams were selected and the seeding for the CFP. (Just kidding, obviously).

More importantly, the sportsbooks have spoken, so we have moneylines (ML), spreads, and totals for all four first-round games. Due to their popularity, we will use DraftKings' opening lines as of 1:15 p.m. ET Sunday, December 8.

2024 College Football Playoff Opening Odds

Friday, December 20

#10 Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1), 8 p.m. ET

ML: Indiana (+245) | Notre Dame (-305)

Spread: Hoosiers +8.5 (-110) | FIghting Irish -8.5 (-110)

Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Saturday, December 21

#11 SMU Mustangs (11-2) at #6 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2), noon ET

ML: SMU (+240) | Penn State (-298)

Spread: Mustangs +8 (-110) | Nittany Lions -8 (-110)

Total — 52.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

#12 Clemson Tigers (10-3) at #5 Texas Longhorns (11-2), 4 p.m. ET

ML: Clemson (+300) | Texas (-380)

Spread: Tigers +10.5 (-110) | Longhorns -10.5 (-110)

Total — 52.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

#9 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) at #8 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2), 8 p.m. ET

ML: Tennessee (+195) | Ohio State (-238)

Spread: Volunteers +7 (-110) | Buckeyes -7 (-110)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

