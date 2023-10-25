Betting Wemby’s Debut And Zion’s Return In NBA Wednesday

Videos by OutKick

It’s been only one day and I’m already fed up with the NBA’s bull junk, as Coach Prime would say. My record is 1-1 and I’m even in units (u). But, the roller coaster ride that was Phoenix Suns SG Bradley Beal’s game status for NBA opening night was lame and unnecessary.

Given all the money these guys are making, how can they not be ready for opening night? It’s bonkers to me. Also, WTF was any NBA player doing playing in the preseason? If one of these clowns stub their toes, they are sidelined for weeks and have to see several specialists.

Ernie Johnson: "Bradley Beal…"



Charles Barkley: "Load managing the first game?"



EJ: "No not load managing. Got a bad lower back." 😂 pic.twitter.com/sXsSnGhubN — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 25, 2023

This is coming from an admitted NBA Stan. I can only imagine how little casual or non-NBA sports fans care about the Association. And, with all the load management, I cannot blame you.

Regardless, it’s October and “betting basketball” is just what I do. Technically, Tuesday was the NBA’s opening night. But, Wednesday is the 1st full-card of the NBA season with a 12 games tipping off. Feel free to follow or tail my …

NBA Wednesday Best Bets

Odds courtesy of PointsBet.

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets (+3.5)

Last season was a lost cause for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball missed most of the season with an injury. Charlotte wing Miles Bridges was thrown out of the league for being a scumbag and committing domestic violence.

Only the Feb. 13th, 2023 Hawks-Hornets meeting in Atlanta applies to this game. Both teams had pretty much the same rosters that will suit up Wednesday. Or so I think. I guess you never really know with the NBA.

However, Charlotte won that game 144-138 and LaMelo lit up Hawks PG Trae Young. Ball put up a game-high 30 points on 63.2% shooting with a game-high 15 assists. With that in mind, LaMelo is the best player on the floor in this game.

Hornets PG LaMelo Ball handles the ball vs. Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports)

Furthermore, I hate how Atlanta plays basketball. Especially, Young. He just plays the wrong way. Trae is small and doesn’t move off the ball nor play defense. Plus, he’s one of the most egregious floppers in the NBA and that’s saying something.

A lot of the NBA betting space likes the Hawks to go Over their regular-season win total. Perhaps my bias gets in the way but I heavily disagree. Atlanta had the 2nd-worst shot selection in the league last season, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Finally, the Hawks are usually awful on the road. Since 2021, Atlanta is 32-50 against the spread (ATS) in away games, which is the 2nd-worst in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as road favorites.

My prediction: Hornets 119, Hawks 114

BET 1.1u on Charlotte +3.5 (-110) at PointsBet and I’d play the Hornets down to +2.5.

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs (+4.5)

Kyrie Irving is a basketball-cancer and there’s a slim chance his partnership with Luka Doncic in Dallas works out. At least for the Mavs. Kyrie is getting paid. Luka is getting paid. But, Dallas will implode at some point this season because that’s what Kyrie teams do.

Granted, that probably won’t happen in Dallas’s 1st game. Plus, it makes sense the Mavericks are road favorites Wednesday. The Spurs spent the last two seasons tanking and won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes in the 2023 NBA Draft.

That said, Dallas was 1-4 straight up and ATS as road favorites WITH Irving in the lineup AFTER acquiring Kyrie at the trade deadline last season. My plan entering this season is to bet the Mavs as ‘dogs and fade them as favorites.

Also, I was hesitant to hop on the Victor Wembanyama Bandwagon. However, after watching him in the preseason and further considering how Wembanyama’s size is an absolute game-changer, I’m on board.

Victor Wembanyama with the BLOCK AND THE DUNK🔥 pic.twitter.com/ot7tetf9CK — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) October 21, 2023

Per CTG, the Spurs ranked 9th in non-garbage time net rating during the preseason and 4th in half-court points per 100 possessions. Last season, Dallas was 28th in Pace and ran the most half-court plays per 100 possessions, according to CTG.

The Spurs don’t have a guard in their starting 5. For season-long bets or San Antonio’s short-term future, I hate this. But, Wednesday, against a slow-paced Mavericks team, the Spurs’ length will give Dallas a lot of trouble.

Finally, Luka is “questionable” to play with a calf strain. My hunch is Doncic plays but I’m consistently wrong about these things.

My prediction: Mavericks 115, Spurs 113

BET 1.1u on the Spurs +4 (-110) at PointsBet and I’d play San Antonio down to +3.

New Orleans Pelicans (Pick ’em) at Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are definitely the sharp bet in this matchup. Yet, I spent all of last season on the sharp side and I got my effing brains beat in. This handicap boils down to the injury reports.

Memphis is missing two starters such as Ja Morant (suspended for flashing guns on social media) and C Steven Adams (out with injury). New Orleans’s often injured All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are in the projected starting 5.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks basket against Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr. during the game at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

According to CTG, the Pelicans scored 7.9 more points per 100 possessions in non-garbage time when Zion was on the floor last season. Grizzlies big, and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr. tends to get into foul trouble.

If Williamson’s aggressive, and physical, style gets Jackson into foul trouble early, Memphis’s defense is cooked. Also, the Pelicans crash the offensive glass and the Grizzlies struggled to grab defensive rebounds after Adams got injured last season.

My prediction: Pelicans 112, Grizzlies 107

BET 1.1u on New Orleans’s moneyline (-110) at PointsBet and I’d play the Pelicans up to -2.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.