Betting Super Bowl LVI – Defense and Kicking Prop Bets

Now that we’ve covered rushing, receiving, and passing props, there are only a few other options for us to explore for the Super Bowl. In this, I’ll look at defensive and kicking props for the game. We may even have a few other plays in here as we wait for some of the more “fun” props to be posted.

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite position: the kicker. Saying that in jest, but they are a big deal for the game and both have had nice postseasons. Matt Gay has been solid for the Rams and he is 7-for-9 in attempts this postseason and 9-9 in extra points. His point total for this game is just 7.5. It is heavily juiced at -144, but this is around the cusp of what I’m comfortable playing. Th is is two field goals and two touchdowns with extra points for a cash, not unrealistic by any means. I expect this to be no sweat whatsoever. I’ll play this one as Gay has gotten eight or more points each game.

For the Bengals, Evan McPherson is also at the exact same line, juice and everything. I’m not going to play it at all. But, if I had to, I’d take the over. I could see him getting two field goals, maybe even three. I don’t expect the Rams to hold down the Bengals forever, but I also don’t see this being a gunslinging game so points might be harder to come by. I’ll lay off but would only play the over.

The next play that I really like is Leonard Floyd to record a sack. He had 9.5 sacks this season and there will be a ridiculous amount of attention on Aaron Donald and Vonn Miller. Donald will likely be double-teamed the entire game, and he still might record a sack – more on that in a minute. Miller will see fewer double teams, but will still have attention. That leaves the opportunity for the Rams to blitz Floyd and let him get a sack on Burrow. At plus money, I think this gives us some value and opportunity to get a nice boost. Floyd to record a sack at +130.

Aaron Donald is a beast. He is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL and it seems as though he just keeps getting better. That said, he only has 1.5 sacks in the playoffs. If I am the Bengals, I double him every snap and let the rest of the Rams beat me if I have to choose one or the other. I think they are going to do whatever they can to keep him away from Joe Burrow. I’m playing Donald to not get a sack at +150 . I am not certain what happens if he gets another assisted sack on this, so be cautious and know that it could be a risk.

Vonn Bell for the Bengals has been a really strong player so far this season. In the playoffs, he has 16 total tackles. This game shows him at a line of just 5.5 for total tackles . The Rams and their passing game are likely to get into the secondary fairly regularly, so the opportunity should be there for Bell to make plays on the Rams offense. I’m taking the over on Bell’s low tackle total.