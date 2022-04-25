OutKick Bets’ Kayla Knierim looks to Game 5, in what could be the first elimination game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors in the game of the day.

“Can Toronto hang on for more, or will Philly seal the deal tonight? Let’s explore,” Knierim said. “The current lines, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, have the Sixers as the 7.5 point favorite with a total of 211.5.”

Knierim said something to keep in mind is that Raptors star Fred VanVleet is listed as “out” with a hip flexor strain, while 76ers’ Joel Embiid is battling a sore knee and thumb injury and is expected to play through it.

“I know the last few games in this series have been fairly close and we all know how do-or-die games go,” she said. “So, I like several plays tonight and that is the Raptors at +7.5 and the over of 211.5. I do think the Sixers will come out on top but I also think the Raptors will do their best to keep it close. Plus, I really don’t love [76ers] Moneyline of -351.”

Knierim said that while the Raptors haven’t done the best job at covering lately, they are 15-13-1 against the spread when entering the game as the road underdogs.

“With VanVleet out, we should expect to see more playing time from Gary Trent Jr. and Rookie of the Year Scotty Barns, which is good news for the Raptors,” she said. “Now, for the total of 211.5, as mentioned above, I do like the over seeing and how this is the lowest total this series has seen so far. On top of that, you’ve got both teams who will be putting it all on the line plus the over is 5-2, and the Sixers’ last seven games as the favorite.”

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of the game: