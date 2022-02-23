Betting Odds For Your Favorite SEC Team To Win 2023 National Championship

Videos by OutKick

We are getting closer to SEC teams hitting the field for spring practice, looking to get off on the right foot in the 2022-2023 season. After last season where Georgia defeated Alabama to win it all, the conference race to the Playoff will begin with some key matchups in the first few weeks of the season.

There are some interesting betting odds to be played here for the future, especially in that second and third tier. Keep an eye on these over the next few months at FanDuel, so go ahead and get your futures pick in now.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide are currently sitting at (+200) to win the title next season.

Georgia

The Bulldogs have (+350) odds right now to win another championship.

Here’s where you can potentially start to make some money next season, with a few teams in the SEC giving you good odds.

Texas A&M

The Aggies currently sit at (+3000) to win the championship next season. This could be a nice futures bet to lay down right now.

Florida

The Gators are breaking in a new head coach in Gainesville and currently sit at (+6000) to win the championship next season. So, Vegas has pretty interesting thoughts on the Gators in 2023, making them the fourth highest team in the SEC to win a title.

Ole Miss

The Rebels will be looking to regain that offensive spark in 2022, currently sitting at (+8000), with a new quarterback and playmakers on offense. We’ll see what Lane Kiffin can pull off next season.

Kentucky

The Wildcats return Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, so them sitting at (+10000) makes some sense to entice Kentucky fans to throw some money in hopes of proving history wrong.

Tennessee

The Vols have Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman returning, and they currently sit at (+10000) to win a title next season. Though this team has offensive playmakers, it would take some magic for them to make this run. But, go ahead and place that future money.

South Carolina, Arkansas, LSU

All three of these teams currently have (+15000) odds to win a title in 2023.

Auburn and Mississippi State

Both of these teams are currently sitting at (+20000) for a 2023 title.

Vanderbilt and Missouri

If you feel like getting crazy, and I mean crazy, place some money on these two teams, currently sitting at (+1000000) to win a title.

Happy betting to you all, as we get closer to spring practice, when all your expectations for next season skyrocket.