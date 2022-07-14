Betting Odds Are Now Live in Canada for 2024 Presidential Election, With a Surprising Favorite

Much of the world can and will bet on nearly anything, but in the United States, residents are not allowed to vote on political elections.

That standard does not apply to Canada, so on Wednesday the DraftKings Sportsbook in Ontario released their odds for the upcoming 2024 election.

Even though presidential field has yet to be set, dissatisfaction with Joe Biden has reached extreme levels.

Only 18% of people believe that the country is on the right track, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average:

That’s the lowest percentage surveyed at any point during the Biden Administration.

One betting site had Ron DeSantis as the early favorite, but the Canadian odds tell a slightly different story:

“Oddsmakers have Donald Trump installed as the odds favorite to win at +250, followed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis at +300 and Joe Biden at +550.”

That’s right, Donald Trump is the favorite, with DeSantis close behind.

Incredibly Kamala Harris is +1200 despite being the current VP to a rapidly declining Biden. Those odds are similar to former VP Mike Pence, who does not enjoy significant support among Republicans or a have the online fanbase Harris does.

There are a few interesting aspects here, perhaps most importantly that Biden trails not one, but two potential challengers.

The Biden administration has been a disaster, with record high inflation, unpopular vaccine mandates, the embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan and the crisis on the Southern border all increasingly contributing to his unpopularity.

Trump hasn’t officially announced that he intends to run again in 2024, but the fact that betting markets believe he would beat Biden, despite his polarizing personality, is remarkable.

Few can match the enthusiasm of Trump’s huge base of support, but DeSantis has also made himself into an obviously strong contender.

His stellar pandemic response and commitment to freedom has created a national base of support without Trump’s personal issues.

Democrats also appear to realize that DeSantis is a significant threat, with California Governor Gavin Newsom recently placing hilariously inaccurate attack ads on TV stations in Florida:

The campaign cycle has yet to really get underway, but oddsmakers appear to be confident that either Trump or DeSantis would make Joe Biden a one-term president.