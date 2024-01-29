Bethany Hamilton Doubles Down On Trans Stance After Rip Curl Women Promotes Male Surfer

Videos by OutKick

Just days after Rip Curl featured a male surfer to promote its women’s line, Bethany Hamilton is once again speaking out for fairness in women’s sports.

Hamilton — a surfer who famously lost her arm to a shark attack when she was just 13 years old — had represented Rip Curl as a brand ambassador for more than two decades. But that partnership is over.

“Male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports,” Hamilton posted on X. “Period.”

On Thursday, Rip Curl Women featured 44-year-old Sasha Lowerson — a trans-identifying male — on its Instagram page as part of the company’s “Meet The Local Heroes of Western Australia” campaign.

The iconic surf brand later disabled comments and then deleted the post altogether after receiving massive backlash.

Rip Curl – a famous surfing brand – have dropped Bethany Hamilton (who lost her arm in a shark attack) from their ad campaigns.

They have instead used Sasha Lowerson to advertise women’s surfing.

Lowerson previously competed professionally in the men’s division under the name Ryan Egan until he began his transition in 2021.

Now, when he’s not doing photoshoots for Rip Curl, Lowerson posts photos on social media of himself wearing women’s lingerie.

This is the new face of Rip Curl Women’s Surfing.



Transgender surfer Sasha Lowerson has just been featured in an advert promoting women’s surfing for Australian surfing brand Rip Curl.



Bethany Hamilton Takes A Stand

Rip Curl’s ad campaign comes just months after the brand dropped Hamilton as a brand ambassador. The company reportedly cut ties with the 33 year old over her opposition to trans-identifying males competing in women’s sports.

Last year, Hamilton posted a video saying she will not compete against biological males after the World Surf League passed a new rule allowing transgender competitors in the women’s division.

“This concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15-plus years,” Hamilton said at the time.

“I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.”

Hahahaha Ripcurl suddenly knows what a woman is



Hamilton’s bravery inspired other women in the surfing world to speak up. After only a few days of the “Boycott Rip Curl” campaign across social media, the brand quietly backed down.

On Saturday, Rip Curl posted a video of women (real ones) in bikinis to promote its swimwear line.

“Hahahaha Ripcurl suddenly knows what a woman is,” Riley Gaines posted on X.

“They’ve also since deleted all posts promoting a male surfer posing as a woman after dropping Bethany Hamilton. They want you to forget about their contempt for women. Don’t.”

