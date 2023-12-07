Bet You Didn’t Realize Ilya Kovalchuk Still Played Pro Hockey, NHL Legend Signs In Russia After Two-Year Break

Videos by OutKick

Ilya Kovalchuk was an absolute stud for the majority of his NHL career. He spent 14 seasons in the NHL mostly with the Atlanta Thrashers and New Jersey Devils, with spells in his native Russia interspersed.

I was shocked to learn this morning that at 40 years old, Kovalchuk is still playing pro hockey. He just signed a new deal in the KHL… after two years out of the game.

Kovalchuk signed a deal to finish this season with the league’s Spartak Moscow.

I’m curious to see if this comeback sticks because Kovalchuk’s last attempt at an NHL comeback flopped.

Kovalchuk’s NHL Comeback Didn’t Pan Out, Maybe His KHL One Will

Kovalchuk was a machine during his time with the Thrashers, and his number would be hanging in the rafters if the team didn’t bolt for Winnipeg. He then signed in New Jersey on a controversial, massive deal, and decided to leave after just 4 seasons there.

Kovalchuk went back to his home country for a few years and helped Russia the Olympic Athletes from Russia win gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

He returned to the NHL in 2018-19, thanks in part to his play at the Olympics. However, he was passed around the league from LA to Montreal and finally to Washington the following year.

Then it was one year with Omsk Avangard in the KHL and that was it… until now.

I’m intrigued by this. We’ve seen guys play well into their 40s. I mean, Jagr is still doing it. However, not many guys sit on the beach for two years before making a comeback.

The KHL is no NHL — despite what they might try to tell you — but there’s still a lot of speed and young talent.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Kovy can still harness some of what he had in his younger days.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle