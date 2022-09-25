BET: Under For Raiders-Titans In Week 3

updated

We are on the UNDER 45.5 (-110) in the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) visit to Nissan Stadium in Week 4 to take on the Tennessee Titans (0-2) for the following reasons:

  • Both have strong defensive lines and weak offensive lines.
  • A majority of the betting public is on the Over.
  • The situational trends point to an Under.

Betting Deets (DraftKings)

  • Moneyline: Raiders (-125), Titans (+105)
  • Against the spread: Raider -2 (-110), Titans +2 (-110)
  • Total (O/U) — 45.5 — O: -110, UNDER: -110

Football Stuff

Tennessee announced earlier this week that Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan would be sidelined for the season with a knee injury. Titans already had the worst pass-blocking matchup of Week 3 vs. Vegas’s defense, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Also, first-year DE Chandler Jones wreaked havoc on Tennessee’s offensive line while playing for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 last season.

Former Cardinals DE Chandler Jones sacks Titans QB Ryan Tannehill. (Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Jones sacked Titans QB Ryan Tannehill five times in Arizona’s 38-13 beatdown of the Titans. He made Lewan look like a child out there and Lewan is one of the better offensive tackles in the NFL.

The Raiders struggle with run blocking and have the fourth-worst run-blocking matchup of Week 3 vs. Tennessee’s defensive line, per PFF.

There could be a lot of wasted possessions behind these bad offensive lines. Both teams rank in the top-10 of defensive 3rd-down conversion rate.

The Titans will probably stick to what they know best in this back-against-the-wall game. 0-3 in the NFL is a death sentence so expect Tennessee to give a lot of carries to RB Derrick Henry.

Tennessee plays the second-slowest pace in the NFL (according to Football Outsiders) because it likes to establish the run.

The Raiders are 2-7 O/U with a -5.9 O/U margin when their total is at or lower than the key number of 47 since the beginning of 2020. Vegas is 0-4 O/U in the last four road games. The Titans 5-9 O/U with a -3.0 O/U margin over that span in those situations and 0-6 O/U in the last six home games.

Finally, these trends are in the opposite direction of the betting public. According to Pregame.com, roughly three-fourths of the action is on the Over. But, the total has fallen from a 47-point opener. It seems like the sportsbooks are following the trends rather than the noise as well.

Go to DraftKings Sportsbook and BET UNDER 45.5 (-110) in the RAIDERS-TITANS game.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, Sept. 25 at 11:10 a.m. ET

Written by Geoff Clark

