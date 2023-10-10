BET Twins Take Control Of 2023 ALDS Vs. Astros In Game 3

Game 3 of the 2023 AL Division Series between the 2-seed Houston Astros (1-1) and 3-seed Minnesota Twins (1-1) heads to the Twin Cities Tuesday. First pitch at Target Field in Minneapolis is 4:07 p.m. ET.

Minnesota bounced-back from a 6-4 Game 1 loss Saturday to even the series by beating Houston 6-2 Sunday. Twins RHP Pablo Lopez carved up the Astros’ hitters Sunday, throwing 7-scoreless innings with 7 Ks and 1 BB.

Minnesota Twins RHP Pablo Lopez pitches during Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Minnesota Twins RHP Pablo Lopez pitches during Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

This is a spot where Minnesota playing in the wild-card round helps the Twins. They send out All-Star righty Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) Tuesday. Before 2022 (MLB’s 1st season with the wild-card series), Minnesota would’ve used Gray in Games 1 or 2.

Gray threw 5-scoreless innings with a 6/2 K/BB rate in a 2-0 win vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the 2023 AL Wild Card series. Gray has two no-decisions in two starts against the Astros this year. He allowed just 4 ERs in 13.0 innings with a 16/4 K/BB rate in those outings.

Houston RHP Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) gets the nod for Game 2. This is the Javier’s 1st start in the 2023 playoffs. Javier has been low-key amazing in the playoffs for the Astros. He has a 4-1 career postseason record with a 2.20 ERA

Astros vs. Twins Game 3

  Odds courtesy of PointsBet.
Betting odds for the Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the ALDS Tuesday.
The Astros are going to need “Playoff Javier” to show up because he had a subpar regular season. His 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 2023 are career worsts. In road games this season, Javier has a 5.17 ERA (3.71 home ERA), 2.2 K/BB rate (3.4 K/BB home rate) and 11 more home runs (18-7).

Gray pitches better in the Twin Cities and has been lights out post-All-Star break. His ERA (2.92-2.67), WHIP (1.19-1.11), and K/BB rate (4.0-2.8) is all better at home. In the 2nd-half of the year, Gray has a 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 5.1 K/BB rate.

Twins righty Sonny Gray celebrates during the game against the Houston Astros at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Twins righty Sonny Gray celebrates during the game against the Houston Astros at Target Field in Minneapolis. (David Berding/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Furthermore, since September, Minnesota’s bullpen is 7th in xFIP (“expected fielding independent pitching) and 3rd in K-BB%, per FanGraphs. While Houston’s is 14th in xFIP. In MLB handicapping, xFIP is more predictive than ERA.

Finally, the Twins’ hitters out-rank the Astros against right-handed pitching in wRC+, wOBA, ISO, and hard-hit rate, per FanGraphs. Since last month, Minnesota leads MLB in wRC+ and is 2nd in WAR and wOBA and 7th in hard-hit rate.

My prediction: Twins 6, Astros 2

BET 1.25 unit on the Minnesota Twins (-130) in Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the Houston Astros

