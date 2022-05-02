Bet the 148th Kentucky Derby Risk-Free

The Kentucky Derby is coming up on Saturday, May 7th, and you can start building your bankroll now or go big on Derby Day by taking advantage of TVG’s limited-time $200 Risk-Free Win Bet promotion.

All you have to do to claim this offer is click this link, complete the registration process, and your first bet on a horse to win is 100% risk-free.

This is hands down, the best horse racing offer for new customers that you’re going to find. With over $165 million bet on the Kentucky Derby each year, it is one of the biggest events of the year for sports bettors, so this is one offer you don’t want to miss!

Plus, you’ll get automatically opted into TVG‘s Money Back Special Promotion when you sign up – no extra steps required! Get up to $10 back as wagering credit on select races if your horse finishes in 2nd or 3rd.

The best part is that TVG operates in 33 states, so those of you without legalized sports betting can still bet the ponies.

Here are the full details on how to claim your $300 risk-free bet:

Sign up at TVG by clicking this LINK (you will not find the offer on the site otherwise)

Make your first deposit

Place a single bet on any horse to win up to $200

TVG operates in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey (under 4NJBets), New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Age restrictions: You must be at least 18 years old to open a TVG account in most states. However, you must be at least 21 years old to open a TVG account in the following states: Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, and Washington.