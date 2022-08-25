Bet on College Football this Weekend and Get $200 in Free Bets

The 2022 college football season kicks off this weekend and DraftKings Sportsbook is celebrating by giving new users an incredible opportunity to make some cash. Simply sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and get an instant $200 in free bets when you make a $5 bet on any college football or NFL game.

This could very well be the best new user promotion you see the rest of the season from any sportsbook.

Outkick readers can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link or the image below.

This promotion is for an instant bonus, meaning your pick doesn’t need to win for you to collect the $200 in free bets. It’s that easy!

However, winning your first bet AND collecting the $200 bonus is preferred, so check out some of Outkick’s Best Bets below.

So, if you’re new to sports betting and thinking about opening an account for football season, this opening weekend boost is the perfect way to start. You’ve got a solid opportunity to build your bankroll with the DraftKings Sportsbook!

Bet $5; win $200. It doesn’t get much better than that. Lock in this incredible offer NOW.