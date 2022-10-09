BET: Bengals ATS At Ravens On SNF In Week 5

An AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) at the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at M&T Bank Stadium highlight the NFL Week 5 slate.

Cincy handled business at home last week, beating the Miami Dolphins 27-15, covering as 4-point favorites on Thursday Night Football for a second straight victory.

Baltimore squandered a 20-3 first-half lead in a 23-20 Week 4 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. But, the Ravens chopped against the spread (ATS) as 3-point underdogs.

The Bengals steamrolled the Ravens in both meetings last season: 41-7 in Week 6 and 41-21 in Week 16. However, Baltimore was without QB Lamar Jackson for the Week 16 beatdown by Cincy.

BET: Bengals +3 (-105)

Bengals RB Joe Mixon, QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown scored against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This is a good prep and rest spot for Cincy who is much healthier than the Ravens in the first place. Per OutKick’s Dr. David Chao, “the Bengals are 17 points healthier than Baltimore by the SIC score”.

The Ravens will be without No. 1 WR Rashod Bateman, second-leading rusher RB Justice Hill and their leader in sacks, DE Justin Houston. Also, as discussed in my “Circa Million IV Week 5 Picks” piece Saturday, this is a better spot for Cincy, situationally.

The Bengals are 9-3 ATS as an underdog with a +7.0 ATS margin since 2021 and 5-2 ATS vs. the AFC North with a +7.4 ATS margin. Baltimore is 5-9 ATS with a -3.0 ATS margin as favorites over that span.

Apparently, the oddsmakers have paid more attention to these things than the public. Per Pregame.com, nearly two-thirds of the action is on the Ravens but the line is moving toward the Bengals. Baltimore opened as a 3.5-point favorite and has been lowered despite the favoritism in the market.

Lastly, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has been phenomenal over the past two seasons and will be a sought-after candidate for future head coaching roles.

Cincy’s defense is nasty in high-leverage situations: Third in defensive 3rd-down conversion rate, first in 4th-down conversion rate and seventh in red zone scoring rate.

BET the CINCINNATI BENGALS +3 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook and SPRINKLE on the BENGALS (+135) to upset the Ravens on SNF.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

