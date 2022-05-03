in NBA

Best Reactions To Russell Westbrook’s Met Gala Costume

Russell Westbrook showed up Monday’s Met Gala in New York City wearing some Monopoly-inspired skirt butler costume and it instantly got the attention of a social media world that is just waiting to crush someone over a fashion choice.

For those who aren’t familiar with this high-society event, the Met Gala is where athletes and A, B, C & D-list celebrities jump into some ridiculous outfit picked out by a designer and the goal is to be more ridiculous than the other famous person while the designers claim they’re not trying to be ridiculous.

It’s fashion!

Yeah, the Internet’s not down with these games, as we saw with the reactions towards Russell Westbrook’s butler skirt combo.

Elon Musk has said lately that he wants Twitter to be a place where people can joke and have “maximum fun.”

So let’s do it. Let’s start with reactions to Russell Westbrook’s attire. Fire away, critics.

The rules are simple: be funny.

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

