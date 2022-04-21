Best Of CNN+ Closure Memes

And just like that, CNN+ is officially history just weeks after opening. While OutKick’s media reporter Bobby Burack was busily breaking down what today’s CNN+ closure news means for the streaming content industry, it falls on the shoulders of Internet veterans like myself to scour the Internet digging up the best memes to celebrate CNN’s big accomplishment.
So let’s dive into CNN+ death and closure memes to all share a laugh at one of, if not the biggest, disaster in streaming TV history. We’re talking about a launch that spent hundreds of millions of dollars and was returning fewer than 10,000 viewers per day, according to Burack’s research.
That’s actually hard to do for a brand the size of CNN and speaks to just how insufferable the offering was. Imagine the lefts at home trying to figure out if they wanted to watch Jemele Hill ramble on about race or if they wanted to watch numbnuts Rex Chapman do whatever CNN was paying him to do.
What a choice to make.
It really is no wonder CNN+ failed when you had offerings like Wolf Blitzer reading the news like he does on cable or Anderson Cooper digging into some news story you didn’t care about. There was also Chris Wallace interviewing the same people you see interviewed on MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC.
“While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN,” Chris Licht, CNN’s soon-to-be new president said in a statement. “It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.”
So long to one of the great TV services known to man. We’ll miss you CNN+. What a ride it was for 32 days.
#Neverforget
LMFAO! The Spirit Halloween and Trump ones are the best so far. Hilarious!
I love the “things that lasted longer than CNN+” theme 😂
Christmas decorations
Every major sport’s playoffs
A good loaf of bread or gallon of milk
Lent
Waiting in one line at Disney World
The time after you should have taken down your Christmas decorations but forgot
The list is full of endless possibilities
Other than punchlines for Really Bad Corporate Ideas …. what do CNN+ and New Coke have in common? ………. They both died in child birth IN ATLANTA!