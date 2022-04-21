Best Of CNN+ Closure Memes

And just like that, CNN+ is officially history just weeks after opening. While OutKick’s media reporter Bobby Burack was busily breaking down what today’s CNN+ closure news means for the streaming content industry, it falls on the shoulders of Internet veterans like myself to scour the Internet digging up the best memes to celebrate CNN’s big accomplishment.

So let’s dive into CNN+ death and closure memes to all share a laugh at one of, if not the biggest, disaster in streaming TV history. We’re talking about a launch that spent hundreds of millions of dollars and was returning fewer than 10,000 viewers per day, according to Burack’s research.

That’s actually hard to do for a brand the size of CNN and speaks to just how insufferable the offering was. Imagine the lefts at home trying to figure out if they wanted to watch Jemele Hill ramble on about race or if they wanted to watch numbnuts Rex Chapman do whatever CNN was paying him to do.

Kim Kardashian's marriage to former basketball player Kris Humphries (72 days) lasted 2.25x longer than CNN+ (32 days). pic.twitter.com/hecR14owut — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 21, 2022

What a choice to make.

It really is no wonder CNN+ failed when you had offerings like Wolf Blitzer reading the news like he does on cable or Anderson Cooper digging into some news story you didn’t care about. There was also Chris Wallace interviewing the same people you see interviewed on MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC.

“While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN,” Chris Licht, CNN’s soon-to-be new president said in a statement. “It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.”

So long to one of the great TV services known to man. We’ll miss you CNN+. What a ride it was for 32 days.

#Neverforget

Dear CNN+, I'm so sorry I was not your mother. pic.twitter.com/seXqeC5nit — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 21, 2022

Plugs been pulled on CNN+ 😂 pic.twitter.com/LqfpljpJvG — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 21, 2022

CNN+ just shattered the record for the shortest time between launch and shutdown of a streaming service previously held by Quibi. #CNNPlus pic.twitter.com/862NS3BgP4 — Nipseyrussell (@Nipseyrussell2) April 21, 2022

You know that @FoxNews has to quietly enjoy including #ChrisWallace's face on this #CNNPlus tombstone on their website, given his total lack of class toward his longtime former employer (not to mention his leftwing sanctimony). @CNN pic.twitter.com/YywbCVvpan — Hollywood MAGA (@HMAGA_GOPer) April 21, 2022

Trust The Plan, Chris Wallace has successfully infiltrated CNN and is destroying them from the inside😎 pic.twitter.com/hyNAdYOpyO — George (@BehizyTweets) April 21, 2022

Things that lasted longer than CNN+ pic.twitter.com/tiR72kVnMw — Aids Clapton (@AidsClapton) April 21, 2022

@ClayTravis @clayandbuck New Coke from the 80s and my show lasted longer than CNN+. pic.twitter.com/iAepvVG2XK — Slappy White (@JMKIII58) April 21, 2022

CNN+ DONE! Already!!! 😂

Bye bye Chris Wallace! 👋 pic.twitter.com/XFlYc6PAS1 — Adorable Patriot Todd 🇺🇸🍊 (@Adorable_Todd) April 21, 2022

Things that lasted longer than CNN+ pic.twitter.com/H2LdeG8fTV — 𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚊𝚍𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝙱𝚊𝚛𝚋𝚎𝚛 𝚂𝚑𝚘𝚙 💈 (@BarberBroadway) April 21, 2022

Spirit Halloween Will Open in Early August #CNNPlus pic.twitter.com/YjQhSJQlCS — North Avenue Trade School (@DrGeorgeBurdell) April 21, 2022

CNN+ didn’t even last as long as Jeffrey Toobin during a Zoom meeting — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) April 21, 2022