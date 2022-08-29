Best Moments from Aaron Rodgers Joe Rogan Interview

In one of the more honest conversations on the internet, Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers conversed over the weekend about government control, Covid lies, Joe Biden, and the crux of a toxic society.

The convention spanned over three hours with pages of viral clips.

Though the press dismisses Rogan and Rodgers as MAGA, right-wing conspiracy theorists, they both proclaim during the interview that Barack Obama is their favorite president.

Rogan and Rodgers are independent thinkers with large followings, a combination that threatens any one prevailing narrative.

Here are some of the most interesting moments from the podcast:

Rodgers reveals the NFL sent a stooge to coerce players into getting the vaccine:

Here’s Aaron Rodgers telling Joe Rogan that the NFL sent some Fauci stooge to each team to threaten and pressure players into getting the Covid-19 vaccine as if it prevented the virus. pic.twitter.com/sO6IHoDUz9 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 28, 2022

They discuss how pharmaceutical ads dictate media coverage, and the creepy Pfizer CEO’s hopes to track who is and is not vaccinated through a chip:

Aaron Rodgers & Joe Rogan talk about the CEO of Pfizer & how uniquely insane United States media is with pharmaceutical ads pic.twitter.com/50Hq7lmNnP — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 28, 2022

Rodgers and Rogan tee off on the lies Joe Biden, the “experts,” and CNN told about the vaccine, masks, and lockdowns.

“Let’s not revise history on what actually happened and what was said.” Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discuss how the Mainstream Media and The Biden Administration doubled down on COVID vaccine misinformation. pic.twitter.com/4Lqj1fAozi — Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) August 27, 2022

“How many thousands of small businesses closed and never opened again?”

The following segment shines a light on the businesses that were unable to recover from government-enforced lockdowns:

“How many thousands of small businesses closed and never opened again?” Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan discuss how the COVID lockdowns ruined the small businesses in America. pic.twitter.com/K4oVrK6H2i — Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) August 28, 2022

The topic of wokeness:

“People are fed up.” Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discuss the insanity of Wokeness. Aaron Rodgers laughs at the grievance study papers of @peterboghossian James Lindsay and Helen Pluckrose. pic.twitter.com/dc39XWaY71 — Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) August 28, 2022

Rodgers calls for an alternative to the two-party system in the United States.

“Systems cannot change until you create alternate systems.”

In the new @joerogan pod w/@AaronRodgers12, they both criticize the two-party system, Rodgers says we need "alternate systems," and Rogan says @RonPaul was the only candidate that could've won the presidency as an independent and suggests the Federal Reserve is screwing us over: pic.twitter.com/lnnKKgU1q9 — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) August 29, 2022

Rodgers debunks the press’ claims that he “lied” about being vaccinated:

Aaron Rodgers went on the Joe Rogan podcast. Rodgers explained how he purposely tricked the media by saying he was "Immunized." "I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’." "I thought there was a possibility that… they didn’t follow up.” pic.twitter.com/x6LXma0xmQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

A college professor once told Rodgers — the most talented QB in NFL history — that he’d never amount to anything, that he’s a bum:

Since the media has and will twist the Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan interview in a way that fits their narrative, here’s a positive story on never giving up and chasing your dreams. #Packers #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0tj4M3Afmk — Kyle Broughton (@KyleBroughton4) August 28, 2022

Beware of the HOA:

Rodgers played on percs:

LMAOOO RODGERS WAS OFF EM PERCS 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/kFmd2xgwaE — Sportz (@SportzGG) August 27, 2022

Rogan and Rodgers shred Biden. Enjoy:

Rogan and Rodgers on Biden: "[Biden] was a dumb guy when he was okay. He was never a bright guy. He was always a bullshit artist and not just a bullshit artist, but like a liar, like a flat out liar." "He shakes hands with ghosts.” https://t.co/YuNIx3rgl2 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 29, 2022

Rodgers: “Joe Biden is the most popular president in history,” Rodgers mocked the vote count.

Rogan: “Yeah, he’s the best. I mean, there’s no one better. He’s best at talking. He’s best at walking up stairs.”

Rodgers: “Good handshaker.”

Rogan: “He’s good at riding bikes. He shakes hands with ghosts.”

Rodgers: “I remember there was some crisis that was going on and I remember, oh, it was a hurricane that was coming and Biden said ‘The best thing you could do is get vaccinated.’”

Rogan: “He was a dumb guy when he was okay. I mean, he’s, he was never a bright guy. I mean, he’s very well known as a liar. Like there are all these videos of him lying about his education record, lying about so many different accomplishments that he’s achieved in his life. He was always a bullshit artist and not just a bullshit artist, but like a liar, like a flat-out liar.”

“‘I graduated at the top of my class.’ No, you didn’t. How would you not know that? How do you not know you, you didn’t graduate at the top of your class. You definitely didn’t. You know, why you saying that … somebody hit you over the head and tell you that, like, what the fuck are you talking about?”

Three hours of uncensored truths.