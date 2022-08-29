Best Moments from Aaron Rodgers Joe Rogan Interview

In one of the more honest conversations on the internet, Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers conversed over the weekend about government control, Covid lies, Joe Biden, and the crux of a toxic society.

The convention spanned over three hours with pages of viral clips.

Though the press dismisses Rogan and Rodgers as MAGA, right-wing conspiracy theorists, they both proclaim during the interview that Barack Obama is their favorite president.

Rogan and Rodgers are independent thinkers with large followings, a combination that threatens any one prevailing narrative.

Here are some of the most interesting moments from the podcast:

Rodgers reveals the NFL sent a stooge to coerce players into getting the vaccine:

 

They discuss how pharmaceutical ads dictate media coverage, and the creepy Pfizer CEO’s hopes to track who is and is not vaccinated through a chip:

Rodgers and Rogan tee off on the lies Joe Biden, the “experts,” and CNN told about the vaccine, masks, and lockdowns.

 

“How many thousands of small businesses closed and never opened again?” 

The following segment shines a light on the businesses that were unable to recover from government-enforced lockdowns:

The topic of wokeness:

Rodgers calls for an alternative to the two-party system in the United States.

“Systems cannot change until you create alternate systems.”

Rodgers debunks the press’ claims that he “lied” about being vaccinated:

A college professor once told Rodgers — the most talented QB in NFL history — that he’d never amount to anything, that he’s a bum:

Beware of the HOA:

Rodgers played on percs:

Rogan and Rodgers shred Biden. Enjoy:

Rodgers: “Joe Biden is the most popular president in history,” Rodgers mocked the vote count.

Rogan: “Yeah, he’s the best. I mean, there’s no one better. He’s best at talking. He’s best at walking up stairs.”

Rodgers: “Good handshaker.”

Rogan: “He’s good at riding bikes. He shakes hands with ghosts.”

Rodgers: “I remember there was some crisis that was going on and I remember, oh, it was a hurricane that was coming and Biden said ‘The best thing you could do is get vaccinated.’”

Rogan: “He was a dumb guy when he was okay. I mean, he’s, he was never a bright guy. I mean, he’s very well known as a liar. Like there are all these videos of him lying about his education record, lying about so many different accomplishments that he’s achieved in his life. He was always a bullshit artist and not just a bullshit artist, but like a liar, like a flat-out liar.”

“‘I graduated at the top of my class.’ No, you didn’t. How would you not know that? How do you not know you, you didn’t graduate at the top of your class. You definitely didn’t. You know, why you saying that … somebody hit you over the head and tell you that, like, what the fuck are you talking about?”

Three hours of uncensored truths.

 

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

