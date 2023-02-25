Epic Trailer Drops For Bert Kreischer’s Infamous ‘Machine’ Film

Videos by OutKick

Bert Kreischer’s “The Machine” hits theaters in May, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The legendary comedian went viral years ago when he shared a story about partying in Russia and how he accidentally found himself wrapped up with the Russian mob.

While there’s been a lot of debate about just how true the claims are, it’s believed “The Machine” is at least solidly rooted in fact. Kreischer’s close friend and fellow famous comedian Tom Segura has also supported the fact the story is true.

Now, a completely fictional film about the events catching up with Kreischer drops May 26, and if the trailer is an accurate sign of what fans can expect, it looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the fictional film appears to revolve around Russian gangsters catching up with Kreischer to get some revenge.

Check out the trailer for the film with Kreischer playing himself, Mark Hamill and Jimmy Tatro below.

The official trailer for THE MACHINE just dropped! In theaters May 26!! pic.twitter.com/MbLGbXsc8v — Jimmy Tatro (@JimmyTatro) February 23, 2023

Bert Kreischer and “The Machine” story are legendary.

To tell you just how popular/viral Kreischer’s claims about rubbing elbows with the Russian mob are, the video of him sharing the story on YouTube has 50 million views.

Let me repeat that. A video of him simply sharing the story has 50 million views. That’s not simply going viral.

That’s blowing up the internet, and he’s now going to play himself in what’s essentially a fictional sequel.

Trailer drops for Bert Kreischer’s upcoming movie “The Machine.” (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JimmyTatro/status/1628830405137772546)

It should also be a ton of fun to see what Mark Hamill can bring in “The Machine.” He was outstanding as Luke Skywalker, and his politics aside, he’s a big name actor that will now do a comedy about Bert Kreischer battling the Russian mob.

That certainly sounds like a lot of fun to me.

Mark Hamill stars in “The Machine” with Bert Kreischer. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JimmyTatro/status/1628830405137772546)

You can catch “The Machine” in theaters starting May 26. Given how viral the original story went, something tells me the movie will generate plenty of interest.