Comedian Bert Kreischer Tackles Protester During Golf Event: VIDEO

Comedian Bert Kreischer played the hero role during the Netflix Cup.

The golf event went down in Las Vegas Tuesday ahead of the F1 race in Sin City this weekend, and it featured golfers and Formula One drivers.

A woman protesting F1’s ties to the Iditarod dog-sled race somehow managed to get on the course, according to the New York Post, and the popular comedian didn’t hesitate to take action.

He came out of nowhere to wrap her up with near perfect form as the cameras quickly cut away. You can check out his speedy reaction below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Epic tackle by @bertkreischer 🤣 pretty amazing start to this event. Get ‘em Machine!! pic.twitter.com/pE59BgozgN — C Scalia (@scaliaiscious) November 14, 2023

Bert Kreischer stops protester at the Netflix Cup.

Now, he might not have dropped the woman like Ray Lewis in his prime, but he definitely did a great job of wrapping her up.

Great footwork, awareness, he got low to have a nice supporting base and then initiated contact. Bert Kreischer might not be playing football on Sundays, but I think we have to give him some props.

The man came flying out of thin air like a Secret Service agent in order to stop the protester.

Bert Kreischer stops protester at the Netflix Cup. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Netflix © 2023)

Also, if you’re not familiar with Bert Kreischer, I can’t recommend him enough. His movie “The Machine” – which is based loosely on a real story involving Kreischer in Russia – is outstanding, his podcast is great and his standup is outstanding.

Plus, the man loves ice cold beer and stops protesting from ruining sporting events. It’s almost like he was made in a lab for the OutKick audience.

Props to Bert Kreischer for continuing to prove he’s the man. I would love to drink some beer with that guy. I have no doubt it would be wildly entertaining.