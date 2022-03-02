Bernie Sanders Drops A Truth Bomb On Baseball’s Lockout

Videos by OutKick

Now that Bernie Sanders has been thrust aside by the Democrat Party and is no longer a threat to society, we can amplify his good takes. He just made one regarding baseball’s current lockout. He was on the money — just for the wrong reason.

“The 30 Major League Baseball owners are worth over $100 billion. The value of their teams increased by more than $41 billion since they bought them. Mr. Manfred: End the lockout. Negotiate in good faith. Don’t let the greed of baseball owners take away our national past time,” an unpaid intern wrote for Sanders on Twitter.

It’s ironic to see Sanders bashing the same owner-friendly system that he piggybacked to become a millionaire. Plenty of others did more work than Sanders during his past campaigns, yet here he stands as the sole beneficiary.

If Bernie really believed the owners were the bad guys, he would, of course, donate at least one or two of his four currently owned properties that Google estimates are worth upwards of $3 million. But the funniest part of his tweet is that he’s exactly right. He just doesn’t understand why.

He recognizes the fact that MLB players are deserving of a rise in compensation because owner profits rose exponentially the past decade. That take steers clear of the original takes he spewed back in 2016, when he asked for everyday Americans to make a “livable wage” because of human rights, not due to a fair business partnership. It’s the reason most of us laughed at his ask at the time since workers only deserve wage bumps when the value of their output increases.

There’s no denying that the players understand they’re irreplaceable and are in a position to ask for more money. Bashing Rob Manfred isn’t going to change anything though. That’s why the owners hired him. To be a lawyer for the owners so half of baseballs fans can rally against him, not them.