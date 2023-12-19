Bernie Kosar Reveals Taylor Swift Baked Cinnamon Rolls For Travis Kelce, Swifties Lose Their Minds

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift love story is heating up. Literally! Super Bowl champion Bernie Kosar revealed that he met Swift prior to the Chiefs game against the Chargers.

According to Kosar, she showed up with cinnamon rolls for the star tight end. Plus, Kosar gushed about how great she was to hang out with.

“Taylor Swift comes in, by herself, so nice and humbled,” Kosar said. “I’d heard she was awesome … getting a chance to meet her, I can’t believe how even more awesome she was.”

Look, I love a good cinnamon roll as much as the next guy. Easily a Top 5 baked good when done correctly. But, I had no idea why this was such a big deal in the Swift world.

So, I reached out to a source close to the situation to get the scoop.

(And by “source close to the situation,” I mean my sister-in-law, Audra, the biggest Taylor Swift fan I know.)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL afterparty in New York City.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL afterparty in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

She told me that Swift has “a documented history of baking for those she cares about.” Apparently, this is a thing. Who knew? I did not.

Being the journalist that I am, I did a deep dive into the whole cinnamon roll and baking thing. Sure enough, Taylor Swift is very proud of her cinnamon-roll-baking ability and fans want Travis Kelce to understand the significance.

It’s fascinating that if you type “cinnamon rolls” into the search bar of X, this is the content that pops up. Imagine finding out that a pop sensation made baked goods for her NFL boyfriend and it completely changes the course of your day.

That’s a world I cannot imagine.

Well, I guess I kinda can, since here I am writing about a pop sensation making baked goods for her NFL boyfriend.

Man, I think I need a long, hard look in the mirror after this one.

