Bernie Kosar Reveals Taylor Swift Baked Cinnamon Rolls For Travis Kelce, Swifties Lose Their Minds

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift love story is heating up. Literally! Super Bowl champion Bernie Kosar revealed that he met Swift prior to the Chiefs game against the Chargers.

According to Kosar, she showed up with cinnamon rolls for the star tight end. Plus, Kosar gushed about how great she was to hang out with.

“Taylor Swift comes in, by herself, so nice and humbled,” Kosar said. “I’d heard she was awesome … getting a chance to meet her, I can’t believe how even more awesome she was.”

Bernie Kosar talking about how Taylor made Cinnamon Rolls for Travis… IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/TUD5KKwIUo — grace 🐿️⸆⸉ (@YeehawTayvis) December 19, 2023

Bernie Kosar talking about how awesome Taylor is :’) pic.twitter.com/BJYVCZlnft — grace 🐿️⸆⸉ (@YeehawTayvis) December 19, 2023

Look, I love a good cinnamon roll as much as the next guy. Easily a Top 5 baked good when done correctly. But, I had no idea why this was such a big deal in the Swift world.

So, I reached out to a source close to the situation to get the scoop.

(And by “source close to the situation,” I mean my sister-in-law, Audra, the biggest Taylor Swift fan I know.)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL afterparty in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

She told me that Swift has “a documented history of baking for those she cares about.” Apparently, this is a thing. Who knew? I did not.

Being the journalist that I am, I did a deep dive into the whole cinnamon roll and baking thing. Sure enough, Taylor Swift is very proud of her cinnamon-roll-baking ability and fans want Travis Kelce to understand the significance.

She made him her famous cinnamon rolls I am totally not jealous pic.twitter.com/vInG8Rh51W pic.twitter.com/I9gmCl7fp6 — aya 🎄| fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) December 19, 2023

I AM DEAD TAYLOR BAKED TRAVIS CINNAMON ROLLS BEFORE A GAME ☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/4bN9kWV35r — Maddie (& Cowboy) Arlington N3, LA N4 & Miami N3 (@MaddieTheis2) December 19, 2023

“She made cinnamon rolls for Travis” pic.twitter.com/Q23bH1Kzha — Daniela✨ SAW TAYLOR (taylor’s version) (@daylightxswift) December 19, 2023

I want Taychef to make me cinnamon rolls…. https://t.co/VoM1N3AQxv pic.twitter.com/Q1vkZIYEhy — Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) December 19, 2023

baking cinnamon rolls for him are you kidding me travis better be making her as happy as humanly possible or i’m gonna have to fight 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZwCNiLEhkt — cowboy (@discowboi) December 19, 2023

she made cinnamon rolls for him 😭 im sleeping on the train tracks tonight



pic.twitter.com/uMfexVYqxf — Daniela✨ SAW TAYLOR (taylor’s version) (@daylightxswift) December 19, 2023

TayBaker making cinnamon rolls for her bf 🤭🥹 pic.twitter.com/GCrEY3hMH6 — Leti🪩🇧🇷 (@Letty13Swifite) December 19, 2023

knowing he loves cinnamon rolls & it’s a favorite of his!! hello she is the cutest 🥹 https://t.co/OeU2AbHncP pic.twitter.com/LlWJ0rBwaS — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) December 19, 2023

A 175k ring that’s not even mine & a pan of cinnamon rolls i’m never gonna eat should not have me acting like this but here we are pic.twitter.com/h4nHkBxiU7 — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) December 19, 2023

📲| @TaylorSwift13 made Travis Kelce cinnamon rolls for one of his games pic.twitter.com/2sBawj28jd — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 19, 2023

It’s fascinating that if you type “cinnamon rolls” into the search bar of X, this is the content that pops up. Imagine finding out that a pop sensation made baked goods for her NFL boyfriend and it completely changes the course of your day.

That’s a world I cannot imagine.

Well, I guess I kinda can, since here I am writing about a pop sensation making baked goods for her NFL boyfriend.

Man, I think I need a long, hard look in the mirror after this one.