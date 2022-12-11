Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Hilariously Rejects Browns Attempt To Help Him Up After Massive Hit

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is known as one of the best wide receivers in all of football. And, he’s earned that reputation by making incredible catches and showing insane after-the-catch skills.

He’s been doing it again today, racking up double-digit grabs and a score.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase catches a pass for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

But perhaps an underrated part of Chase’s game is just how much of a competitor he is. In the third quarter of a game against AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, quarterback Joe Burrow targeted Chase on a quick pass.

Browns defensive back Denzel Ward read the play the all the way and absolutely LIT UP Ja’Marr Chase and separated him from the football. Ward delivered such a hard hit that his own helmet went flying.

Ward stepped over Chase to celebrate the pass breakup, but Browns teammate Jadeveon Clowney attempted to show some good sportsmanship by earnestly attempting to help Chase off the ground.

Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t need help from opponents

Chase appears as though he’s going to accept Clowney’s help when all he sees is a hand trying to help him up. However, it seems like Chase realizes that it’s not a Bengals teammate offering assistance, but rather an opponent.

Ja’Marr Chase is not about to let a Browns player help him up, so he pulls his hand away and leaps off the turf.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is such a badass competitor, he won’t even accept help getting up from an opponent. pic.twitter.com/LWBo1rhfCp — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) December 11, 2022

Most people on social media are talking about the hit. The hit was cool, but the biggest takeaway is how seriously Ja’Marr Chase takes his job.

Chase, by the way, has toasted the Browns all day. He’s grabbed double-digit passes, and scored a touchdown in the game.

Too many athletes nowadays are buddy-buddy with opponents. With all the jersey-swapping and autographing after games, we’re losing that old-school hate for opponents.

Ja’Marr chase is an old-school guy and I dig it.