Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Suffering Calf Injury At Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals are holding their collective breath after seeing franchise quarterback Joe Burrow pull up limping from what was obviously a calf injury.

Coach Zac Taylor told reporters following practice that Burrow indeed has a “calf injury” but offered no further update because he’d just stepped off the practice field and had no further details at his disposal.

“We’ll get more information on that as we go,” Taylor said. “We don’t have any information …”

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Burrow was removed from the field on a cart after sitting on the field with trainers for a couple of minutes. Burrow was wearing a protective sleeve on the right calf when he came up limping. So Burrow had been feeling discomfort to the calf prior to the play.

On Wednesday Burrow told reporters how pleased he was about the start of this training camp because it is the first one he believed he was healthy and would enjoy camp without incidents.

Last year Burrow underwent an appendectomy in late July that kept him sidelined for much of camp. And the previous season he spent much of training camp still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered his rookie year.

Even as the seriousness of the calf strain is not known, at minimum it likely affects Burrow’s status for the preseason opener in two weeks and perhaps beyond.

