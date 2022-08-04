Bengals QB Joe Burrow Goes On Golf Cart Joy Ride Through Practice; Still Recovering From Surgery

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can’t be on the field for Cincinnati’s training camps due to his rehab from appendix surgery, but he’s still going full speed at practice.

The reigning AFC conference champion QB was spotted at training camp on Thursday, first pulling up to the premises in a scooter before getting his hands on the keys for the golf cart — which probably got some facility member in hot water.

Joe Burrow is doing wind sprints with the team… but in his cart 🤣 #ThatsMyQB (via @htown)pic.twitter.com/s7TqmU9H5n — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) August 4, 2022

Burrow found ways to be engaging and helpful throughout: seen hitting the sprints with teammates, giving them a spot to sit and lounge, as well as delivering water bottles to refs. All from his golf cart.

He was reportedly seen wincing several times from his surgery wound but casually shook off the flaring pain.

The QB was also spotted in deep contemplation, from his cart, dwelling on how he’ll enact his revenge on the Los Angeles Rams in 2022-23.

Waterboy Burrow.



Joe Burrow making sure the officials are hydrated at practice.@WCPO @Bengals pic.twitter.com/y8P8ZZDEiA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 4, 2022

Burrow underwent appendix surgery on July 26 and is expected to be a full participant for the Bengals after no more than two weeks of recovery.

Speaking to Tracey Childs, MD, chief of surgery at Providence Saint John’s Health Center (Santa Monica, CA). Been doing appendectomies for 40 years.



Had this to say: "This is what we call 'bread and butter surgery.' It's super common. Minimally invasive."



(1/2) — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 26, 2022

Joe Burrow was in the #Bengals locker room today.



No longer had PICC line on his arm and seemed to be walking OK in the small distance we saw him go across the locker room, FWIW. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 4, 2022

