Bengals QB Joe Burrow Goes On Golf Cart Joy Ride Through Practice; Still Recovering From Surgery

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow can’t be on the field for Cincinnati’s training camps due to his rehab from appendix surgery, but he’s still going full speed at practice.
The reigning AFC conference champion QB was spotted at training camp on Thursday, first pulling up to the premises in a scooter before getting his hands on the keys for the golf cart — which probably got some facility member in hot water.
Burrow found ways to be engaging and helpful throughout: seen hitting the sprints with teammates, giving them a spot to sit and lounge, as well as delivering water bottles to refs. All from his golf cart.
He was reportedly seen wincing several times from his surgery wound but casually shook off the flaring pain.
The QB was also spotted in deep contemplation, from his cart, dwelling on how he’ll enact his revenge on the Los Angeles Rams in 2022-23.
Burrow underwent appendix surgery on July 26 and is expected to be a full participant for the Bengals after no more than two weeks of recovery.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.