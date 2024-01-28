Bengals QB Joe Burrow Disagrees With Soft, Egregious ‘Taunting’ Penalty Called on Ravens

Videos by OutKick

Sunday’s AFC Championship officials showed up wearing black, white and red. The officials are looking favorably upon the Kansas City Chiefs — evidenced by a dumb ‘taunting’ penalty called on Baltimore during a second-half drive.

Down 17-7, the Ravens found a spark to end the third quarter. Lamar Jackson found rookie wideout Zay Flowers for a 54-yard gain. Flowers stood over Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, prompting the refs to reach for the laundry and hit Baltimore with a 15-yard ‘taunting’ call.

Even Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow disagreed with the inane call on Baltimore.

“Let the guys taunt,” Burrow posted after the call.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens is penalized for taunting L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a reception during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

And he’s right … what a dumb call that was.

Baltimore saw an unfortunate ripple effect from the penalty. Approaching Kansas City’s end zone for a score, still down 10 points, Sneed returned to punch the ball out of Zay Flowers’ grasp as the wideout reached for the score on a catch and run.

Frankly, taunting calls should never be supported. It’s soft. If an athlete humiliates his opponent and wants to flaunt, so be it.

Should Zay Flowers have thought it through and opted out of taunting Sneed? Sure … but in the heat of a game, why not celebrate an incredible play?

Making matters worse for the Ravens, officials then called a ridiculous roughing the passer call on Jadeveon Clowney, which, on its surface, appeared to be another hasty whistle by the refs.

Taunting penalty? In 2024? If the NFL empire deserves to crumble, blame this ridiculous rule. It’s the pu**ification of football. Sorry, not sorry.

