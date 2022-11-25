Bengals Joe Mixon OUT Sunday; Game Vs. Titans On Joe Burrow’s Shoulders

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans due to remaining in concussion protocol. Quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to get star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back, but he’ll be a game-time decision.

Mixon has been remarkably durable throughout his career. He missed 10 games in 2020, but has otherwise played at least 14 games in his other four seasons prior to this one. This will be the first game this season in which Mixon will not be active.

Mixon leads the team with 605 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground, while adding 41 catches for 314 yards and another two scores through the air. He scored five touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, becoming just the 17th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

The Bengals will be without Joe Mixon against the Titans but Joe Burrow is hoping to get Ja’Marr Chase back.

(via Getty Images)

Bengals Offense Without Mixon will lean on Burrow, Chase

In his absence, Samaje Perine will get the start for the Bengals. Perine has been more efficient than Mixon in limited action. While Mixon is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, Perine sits at 4.5. Perine also has four receiving touchdowns, three of which came last week after Mixon departed. Expect Chris Evans to see snaps as Perine’s backup.

Ja’Marr Chase, who has been out since Week 7 with a hip injury, practiced in a limited fashion this week, but is a game-time decision. For what it’s worth, Joe Burrow said this week that he expected to see Chase on the field.

Reporter: "Anything you learned about yourself as a quarterback while [Ja'Marr Chase] was out?"



Joe Burrow: "No, not particularly. I am who I thought I was." 😏 pic.twitter.com/ovkhqoyv6U — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) November 23, 2022

The Titans will be looking for revenge after the Bengals knocked them out of the playoffs last season. Tennessee was the #1 seed in the AFC and had a first-round bye, but Cincinnati came in and knocked them out en route to a Super Bowl appearance.