Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Drops Interesting List For NFL’s Top 5 WRs; OutKick Releases (Better) Ranking

Standout Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was put on the spot by former NFL WR Brandon Marshall when asked for his top five wide receivers in the league.

Instead of picking the 2021’s triple-crown wideout in Cooper Kupp, Chase — the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — listed Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams as top dog.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Davante Adams Keenan Allen Stefon Diggs Cooper Kupp Justin Jefferson

The second spot is where things really fell off: slotting in Allen at No. 2.

Though Allen still has the cred to be deemed a WR1, listing him as the second-best WR in the NFL when guys like Diontae Johnson (1,161) in Pittsburgh caught for more receiving yards — with a significantly lesser QB than Justin Herbert — makes Chase’s list a hard sell.

Justin Herbert ➡ Keenan Allen



All is looking well for our Chargers 👌pic.twitter.com/kVx5c7cLnR — ChargerNationCP (@charger_cp) August 9, 2022

Especially when the fourth guy on the list, Kupp, posted 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Diggs landed third on the list … which isn’t a bad selection.

Finishing the list was third-year WR Jefferson, who’s had two exceptional seasons in Minnesota: accruing 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in that span. With the Vikings turning to an offense-first coach in former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Jefferson may be the guy to challenge Adams for the top spot by the next offseason.

It’s amazing to me how Justin Jefferson always seems to be like five yards away from the closest DB at all times.



Completely unguardable. pic.twitter.com/08p1FkWAkk — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) August 9, 2022

Now, disregard all of the standards applied Ja’Marr’s ranking and enjoy a more accurate list of the NFL’s top five receivers:

Definitive Top 5 Wide Receivers

Adams Kupp Jefferson Chase Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Third down drill.



Ja'Marr Chase deep ball for the win.



(Also might be Brandon Allen's best throw of camp)#Bengals @fox19 @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/1a95T5hsko — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 5, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela