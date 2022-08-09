Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Drops Interesting List For NFL’s Top 5 WRs; OutKick Releases (Better) Ranking

Standout Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was put on the spot by former NFL WR Brandon Marshall when asked for his top five wide receivers in the league.
Instead of picking the 2021’s triple-crown wideout in Cooper Kupp, Chase — the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — listed Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams as top dog.
Ja’Marr Chase’s Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers
- Davante Adams
- Keenan Allen
- Stefon Diggs
- Cooper Kupp
- Justin Jefferson
The second spot is where things really fell off: slotting in Allen at No. 2.
Though Allen still has the cred to be deemed a WR1, listing him as the second-best WR in the NFL when guys like Diontae Johnson (1,161) in Pittsburgh caught for more receiving yards — with a significantly lesser QB than Justin Herbert — makes Chase’s list a hard sell.
Especially when the fourth guy on the list, Kupp, posted 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
Diggs landed third on the list … which isn’t a bad selection.
Finishing the list was third-year WR Jefferson, who’s had two exceptional seasons in Minnesota: accruing 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in that span. With the Vikings turning to an offense-first coach in former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Jefferson may be the guy to challenge Adams for the top spot by the next offseason.
Now, disregard all of the standards applied Ja’Marr’s ranking and enjoy a more accurate list of the NFL’s top five receivers:
Definitive Top 5 Wide Receivers
- Adams
- Kupp
- Jefferson
- Chase
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
Chase didn’t rank himself?
What does it say about me that Cooper Kupp is the ONLY one of those names I could say “I think maybe he is in the NFL?” The others could all be “famous rappers” for all I know …
I’ll still take Cooper Kupp over all of them for my fantasy team. The jury is still out on how Adams and Derek Carr click this season. Kupp and Stafford? We know how that plays out.