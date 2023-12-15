Bengals Fan Who Turns 105 Saturday Plans To Watch Football & Crush Fireball Shots

Videos by OutKick

God bless Bengals fan Florence Hackman.

The Cincinnati native turns 105 years old Saturday, and it’s as if the football gods were smiling down on ‘Flo’ when Roger Goodell’s NFL goon squad released the 2023 schedule and decided to feature a Vikings-Bengals Saturday contest on Miss Hackman’s big day.

There was no way Flo was missing this big day.

Born on December 16, 1918 — it was a Monday and Jack Dempsey KO’d Carl Morris in 14 seconds during a fight in New Orleans — Miss Hackman, according to Fox 19, worked for an insurance company before becoming a homemaker and eventually developing a love of her hometown Bengals, Fireball whisky and her favorite firefighting company — the Deerfield Township Fire Department.

Let’s face it, the beauty of living such a long life is that Flo has lived long enough to forget about the David Shula years, the years when Mike Brown would draft a guy and force fans to watch as the guy refused to sign until the end of training camp only to fizzle out of the NFL like four weeks into his career.

Then Flo had to live through the Marvin Lewis era when the team was loaded with talent only to witness Kimo von Oelhoffen blow up Carson Palmer’s knee on January 8, 2006.

But Flo keep chugging along with her Fireball and eventually got to see Joe Burrow come home to Ohio to save this franchise and make winters way more tolerable now that Cincinnati fans can no longer look forward to baseball season.

“Flo’s vitality is a reminder of how joyful life can be as we age,” Traditions of Deerfield, where Miss Hackman lives, said in a statement to WLWT.

And it helps when your team is over .500 with gunslinger Jake Browning, right Flo?

Now let’s go get back in this playoff chase on your birthday.