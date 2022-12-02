Bengals Fan Delivers A Wisdom Tooth Video That Should Be In The Pro Football Hall Of Fame [Update]

As someone who has kids and hasn’t missed an episode of “America’s Funniest Videos” in years, I know a great wisdom tooth video. What you’re about to watch is easily the funniest NFL wisdom tooth video on the Internet.

There’s zero debate.

It’s Friday afternoon, you just want to get home for the weekend and I just want to turn off the computer after a long week. Let’s not argue over this. Hands down, this goes straight into the digital wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If you know anything about the Bengals, you should pick up on several running topics as the Bengals were about to play the Titans. Wisdom Tooth Girl had plenty of topics on her mind and dumps ’em all out.

Press play.

The best wisdom tooth video ever!



“I know he’s got a GF and I’m happy for him, but I’m not happy for me”🤣#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/xXEemQVKNI — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) December 1, 2022

Did I lie? There isn’t a wisdom tooth video that’s touching that piece of art.

How about her analysis of Patrick Mahomes? There isn’t a Bengals fan in this country who doesn’t understand the journey that started two weeks ago in Pittsburgh.

They knew the Titans would want revenge and Joe Burrow would have to win that game without Ja’Maar Chase and Joe Mixon.

Done.

Bengals fans and Wisdom Tooth Girl know that Mahomes is coming to town and it’s going to be an incredibly hard challenge to stay hot and beat the Chiefs. WTG knows that the Browns and full-body massage fiend Deshaun Watson are on the horizon and Joe Burrow still hasn’t beaten the Browns.

She knows the Browns are historically a garbage franchise unless you’re old enough to remember Jim Brown and there are fewer and fewer of those Boomers by the day.

She’s literally letting out the emotions we’re all feeling right now.

Thank you, thank you, thank you to Wisdom Tooth Girl and her mom for providing this content to the Internet gods.

Hopefully you’re rewarded with at least three wins to end the season and a trip to the playoffs.

Update: Haven Wolfe is Wisdom Tooth Girl, a 21-year-old Kentucky Derby Festival princess. She was also a Miss Kentucky participant and serves as the Cincinnati Reds in-game host. Needless to say, Haven knows her Cincinnati sports, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise she turned in a wisdom tooth video the Queen City will be talking about for years.