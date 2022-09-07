Benches Clear At Orioles-Blue Jays; Rougned Odor Pulls Off Insane Slide

What a game!

Things were looking up for the Baltimore Orioles since selling off big before the MLB trade deadline.

Stuck in a tight AL wild-card race, the Orioles’ series against the Toronto Blue Jays was pivotal.

In the bottom of the eighth inning against the Blue Jays Tuesday night, Baltimore second baseman Rougned Odor hit to reach center field for what appeared to be a base hit. However, Odor felt ambitious enough to keep running for second as Toronto’s outfield casually pursued the ball.

The stretch play seemed like a definite out, but Odor pulled off a wicked side-slide to successfully reach second — even holding on to the base as the momentum of his slide continued to carry him.

WATCH:

Rougned Odor, safe somehow, because why not pic.twitter.com/X4fxdv2rni — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) September 7, 2022

Now, here’s the slo-mo:

Odor not only had the game’s highlight (with Baltimore up 9-5 in the eighth), but he also served as peace-keeper during the seventh inning when a bench-clearing brawl ensued.

Orioles reliever Bryan Baker seemingly made a hand gesture toward Toronto’s dugout, setting the Blue Jays off.

The Blue Jays and Orioles benches clear after Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh. pic.twitter.com/ta30veGijc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 7, 2022

