Ben Simmons Spotted Out With Actress Eiza Gonzalez In NYC

Ben Simmons’ numbers this season are down across the board, in almost every category. We’re talking minutes, rebounds, assists, and yes, points per game. All down compared to his production in the four seasons he’s actually played in.

The 26-year-old Brooklyn Nets guard is averaging just 7.4 points this season. That’s less than half of the 15.9 he averaged with the Sixers. The production is so awful that some have suggested he’s stealing money from the Nets organization.

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets (Photo by David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images)

Off of the court, Simmons’ production is still on pace with his career averages. It could be argued, in some ways, that his production is up slightly.

It certainly is when it comes to his bank account. His less than 8 points per game are being rewarded with a more than $35 million guaranteed salary this season.

On Friday night, Simmons who is currently sidelined with a sore knee, was spotted out with actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two had reportedly just had dinner at the New York City Japanese restaurant BONDST.

Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and friends out for dinner in New York last night 🗽

(February 3, 2023) pic.twitter.com/rvBNFVWyYQ — Eiza Gonzalez Updates (@EizaGonzalezUpd) February 4, 2023

Gonzalez, who starred in the 2022 movie Ambulance and is set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV series Extrapolations, is far from the first high profile woman to be linked to Simmons.

Simmons has been in relationships with singer Tinashe, model/reality TV star Kendall Jenner and most recently British TV and radio presenter Maya Jama.

It’s All About Potential And Never Quite Reaching It

Simmons and Jama were reportedly engaged until calling it quits in August of last year. Whether or not he and Gonzalez are in a relationship is yet to be seen.

What’s also yet to be seen is when Simmons will be back in action for the Nets, although he isn’t exactly an important contributor. He’s been out of the lineup since leaving a game on Jan. 26 with a knee injury.

Why rush back? If Simmons has learned anything from his career in the NBA it’s that the money still hits the bank account and the ladies still are interested, whether he’s on the court or not.