Ben Simmons Getting Destroyed, Biles and Osaka Seen As Heroes

OutKick founder Clay Travis highlighted the difference in treatment between Ben Simmons, Simone Biles, and Naomi Osaka, saying we have a far more lenient standard for women athletes than we do for male athletes.

“Ben Simmons is now in the crosshairs and everyone can crush him … meanwhile, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka were heroes and it was courageous of them to put their mental health first and not engage in their sport.”

“What we are seeing happen here is a clear difference in treatment, depending on if you are a male athlete or a female athlete.”

